Michelle helps make one for the history books

HISTORIC MOMENT: Gatton Hospital nurse Michelle Hunter on her leg of the Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday.
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

CARRYING the Queen's baton through Gatton was an "amazing experience” Michelle Hunter will never forget.

Ms Hunter was the seventh Lockyer baton-bearer to run with history last Thursday, carrying the baton along a section of William St and past Gatton Hospital, where she works as a nurse in the emergency department.

"It went in a flash,” Ms Hunter said.

"It was pretty exciting to have all your work friends and family and everybody cheering you on - and for my kids to be able to see it and then their kids - that's pretty special.”

Ms Hunter was originally nominated by her daughter, Katelyn, to take part in the historic Queen's Baton Relay for her decision to pursue a nursing career as a mature-aged student.

"I went back to university while I had four young children,” Ms Hunter said.

"Katelyn, who is now 20, thought it was a great achievement and was quite inspired so she nominated me.

"About 44,000 people were nominated and only 3600 were chosen, so that's a pretty major achievement.”

Gatton Star

