Michelle helps make one for the history books

CARRYING the Queen's baton through Gatton was an "amazing experience” Michelle Hunter will never forget.
Ms Hunter was the seventh Lockyer baton-bearer to run with history last Thursday, carrying the baton along a section of William St and past Gatton Hospital, where she works as a nurse in the emergency department.
"It went in a flash,” Ms Hunter said.
"It was pretty exciting to have all your work friends and family and everybody cheering you on - and for my kids to be able to see it and then their kids - that's pretty special.”
Ms Hunter was originally nominated by her daughter, Katelyn, to take part in the historic Queen's Baton Relay for her decision to pursue a nursing career as a mature-aged student.
"I went back to university while I had four young children,” Ms Hunter said.
"Katelyn, who is now 20, thought it was a great achievement and was quite inspired so she nominated me.
"About 44,000 people were nominated and only 3600 were chosen, so that's a pretty major achievement.”
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.