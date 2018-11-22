Haunting Schumacher video revealed

Michael Schumacher revealed doubts over his abilities in a haunting video filmed two months before his life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

The interview footage has been posted on the F1 legend's website by his family while updates on his condition remain shrouded in secrecy, The Sun reports.

The clip was filmed on October 30, 2013, almost exactly two months before Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the resort of Meribel in the French Alps.

In it he reflects on his illustrious career - something he wasn't always comfortable with when he made the decision to return to F1 in 2010 after retiring four years earlier.

Talking about his time in the sport, the German, 49, who is a seven-time world champion, revealed the he was plagued by self-doubt as a driver.

He said: "Records are one thing, doubts, I think it is very important to not be overconfident - to be sceptical, to look for improvements.

"Yeah, I always felt I am not good enough, I have to work, and that was one part of the recipe that made me what I became."

The most successful F1 driver ever also said his most memorable victory was his first championship with Ferrari in 2000.

"Twenty-one years, no championships for Ferrari, four years for myself failing to achieve it and finally in 2000, Suzuka, winning the race - an exceptional race - and winning the great championship," Schumacher said.

Schumacher won his first two championships with the now-defunct team Benneton in 1994 and 1995.

He then won five titles in a row with Italian giants Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, cementing his place as an icon of the sport.

The German named his greatest rival as Mika Hakkinen, who won two championships with McLaren in the late 1990s, saying he respected the star as they had "great fights" on the track.

He said: "The most respected guy in all those years was definitely Mika Hakkinen. Great fights, but stable, private relationship."

The 49-year-old also revealed his sporting hero growing up was German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher - who is not related to Michael.

Even the most successful driver of all time had doubts about his ability.

Schumacher is being treated at his home in Switzerland surrounded by his family and a team of doctors after returning home in 2015 from Lausanne University Hospital.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma following his accident and underwent two operations on his brain.

The sporting icon reportedly received $200,000-a-week care at a special medical facility at his Lake Geneva home, costs which are now expected to have exceeded $35m.

While updates on his condition from his family have been almost non-existent, his lawyer Felix Damm said in 2016 that Michael "cannot walk".

In August this year, reports in France emerged alleging that Michael is able to show emotion.

Touching comments allegedly from "family members" of the star suggest he weeps when he sees beautiful scenery from his window.

The "close relatives" told magazine Paris Match: "When you put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake, Michael sometimes cries."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission