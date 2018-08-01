Menu
Login
Photos have arisen on Twitter of the plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.
Photos have arisen on Twitter of the plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.
Breaking

Mexican plane with at least 80 passengers crashes in field

Rae Wilson
by
1st Aug 2018 7:58 AM

MEXICAN airline AeroMexico has confirmed a plane has crashed in the state of Durango in the country's northwest. 

In a tweet at 7.28am AEST time, the airline said: We are aware of an accident in Durango and we're working to gather details and verify the information. Follow our official communication channels for more updates".

The plane took off from the Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, also known as Durango International Airport, according to Mexican newspaper Excelsior.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene about 10 miles from the airport and posted early photos on Twitter.

Initial reports said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. 

People have been quick to tweet photos at the scene which show flames and firefighters putting them out.

Mexico's Secretary of Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza has confirmed the plane had 97 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no casualties had been officially confirmed but security and emergency were at the scene near the airport, also known as Durango International Airport.

AeroMexico has tweeted it is an Embraer 190 aircraft with capacity for 100 passengers.

The airline says its "priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board and we are working for it".

aeromexico editors picks mexico plane crash
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    83rd Exhibition the biggest in years

    83rd Exhibition the biggest in years

    News Daniel Pollock's first Exhibition as president was a roaring success.

    Community relaxed at coffee with a cop

    Community relaxed at coffee with a cop

    News The event went down well with cafe customers

    Cattle tick line causes confusion for graziers

    Cattle tick line causes confusion for graziers

    News MP calls on government to re-review cattle tick line

    Southern Queensland prison transition underway

    Southern Queensland prison transition underway

    News Operation Elevate is designed to ease congestion.

    Local Partners