Mexican plane with at least 80 passengers crashes in field

Photos have arisen on Twitter of the plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.

MEXICAN airline AeroMexico has confirmed a plane has crashed in the state of Durango in the country's northwest.

In a tweet at 7.28am AEST time, the airline said: We are aware of an accident in Durango and we're working to gather details and verify the information. Follow our official communication channels for more updates".

We are aware of an accident in Durango and we're working to gather details and verify the information. Follow our official communication channels for more updates. — Aeromexico (@AeromexicoUSA) July 31, 2018

The plane took off from the Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, also known as Durango International Airport, according to Mexican newspaper Excelsior.

The state's civil defense agency confirmed that it was on the scene about 10 miles from the airport and posted early photos on Twitter.

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango - Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

Initial reports said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

#31Jul Primeras imágenes del desplome de un avión de Aeroméxico a cinco minutos de haber despegado del Aeropuerto Internacional Guadalupe Victoria, ubicado en la ciudad de #Durango. pic.twitter.com/blSb2Gteh8 - @AlbertoRodNews — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) July 31, 2018

People have been quick to tweet photos at the scene which show flames and firefighters putting them out.

Mexico's Secretary of Transportation Gerardo Ruiz Esparza has confirmed the plane had 97 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

José Rosas Aispuro Torres, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no casualties had been officially confirmed but security and emergency were at the scene near the airport, also known as Durango International Airport.

AeroMexico has tweeted it is an Embraer 190 aircraft with capacity for 100 passengers.

El #Vuelo2431 cubría la ruta Durango - Ciudad México, operado por un avión Embraer 190 con capacidad para 100 pasajeros. — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018

The airline says its "priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board and we are working for it".