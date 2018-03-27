Menu
Meth user hits partner with broken chair, chokes her

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A METHAMPHETAMINE user smashed a kitchen chair and used part of it to hit his partner, stabbed her hand with a pen, choked her and headbutted her.

Sam Adrian Mcconville, 22, pleaded guilty to many charges in Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday including choking and drug driving.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said Mcconville had been living with his then partner when she woke him up one morning to have him drive her to work.

Ms Jones said Mcconville was upset at first, but eventually started driving the woman to her workplace.

However, he turned the car around before reaching the workplace, and drove back to their residence where he smashed the chair and struck her with a piece of it.

Mcconville then drove her to work and about 4pm, returned to pick her up, asking her how her day was with her "boyfriend".

While they were in the car, he stabbed the webbing of her hand with a biro. She grabbed at the steering wheel many times before he pulled over and let her out to walk home.

When the victim arrived home, Mcconville had punched the walls, and he hit her in the back with a piece of chair.

The pair physically assaulted each other and ended up on the ground with Mcconville choking the victim.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said he had been using meth at the time of the offending and had heard from other people the victim had cheated on him.

Mcconville was sentenced to two years prison, suspended after 272 days, operational for four years. He also received 18 months probation, disqualified from driving for three months. His presentence custody of 272 days was declared.

Topics:  domestic violence maree willey methamphetamines rockhampton district court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

