Menu
Login
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE)
Hopefully your family will forgive you, judge tells dealer who caused 'shame and great stress' (FILE) Staff. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter/USAF
News

Meth maths: 9 customers + 8 months = 4 years' jail

John Weekes
by
12th Apr 2018 5:45 AM

HE HAD a "good education” and upbringing.

But it seemed that counted for little when Steven Mark Foster succumbed to addiction and drug dealing.

A court heard the 30-year old Sunshine Coast man spent months of profits from dealing ice on his own drug habit and basic living expenses such as food.

Foster had about nine customers, Brisbane Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Cops searching Foster's home in September 2016 found a few grams of ice, or methylamphetamine.

The typical tools of the trade - tick sheets and electronic scales - were also found.

Foster admitted dealing, and incriminating texts were found on his phone.

The court heard Foster's enterprise lasted slightly over eight months.

Justice Graeme Crow told Foster that drug-dealing "brought shame and great stress upon you and your family”.

But the judge added: "You are able to turn the corner. I'm sure they'll forgive you for what you've done.”

Justice Crow said Foster had a "good education and good employment” before embarking on a life of crime.

For drug trafficking, Foster was sentenced to four years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on April 11, 2019. -NewsRegional

brisbane court drug trafficking forgiveness ice justice graeme crow methylamphetamine qps sccourt steven mark foster tick sheets
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    Crime Officially, his cause of death is still not known

    • 12th Apr 2018 6:20 AM
    Councils toss out 'bin in' delay fines

    Councils toss out 'bin in' delay fines

    News Local law regarding wheelie bin tardiness will not be adopted.

    No need to get red faced over greens at the dinner table

    No need to get red faced over greens at the dinner table

    News The new products are designed to get kids excited about vegies.

    Somerset Regional Council rates are leading the way

    Somerset Regional Council rates are leading the way

    News Somerset has the cheapest average residential rates and charges.

    Local Partners