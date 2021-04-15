Menu
Drug utensils were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man’s house on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Meth, fireworks and a rifle: North Mackay man charged

Lillian Watkins
15th Apr 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 4:24 PM
Weapons, fireworks and drugs were among the illegal paraphernalia allegedly found at a North Mackay man's house on Wednesday.

Mackay detectives searched the Canberra Street home where they allegedly found a large quantity of methylamphetamine, a rifle, ammunition, drug utensils, fireworks and about $20,000 in cash.

Police will allege the man also possessed items from a break and enter on a Blacks Beach residence on April 3. A red Honda motorbike was allegedly stolen in that burglary.

The 28-year-old man was charged with three counts of unlawfully possessing a weapon and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was also charged possessing fireworks, burglary, possessing a weapon with altered identification, possessing restricted items, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking, receiving tainted property, stealing a vehicle and supplying dangerous drugs.

The man was denied bail and is expected to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old North Mackay woman was also issued a Notice to Appear for possessing a drug utensil.

