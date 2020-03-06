Meth druggie given major telling off by magistrate

PERSPECTIVE: Despite having accumulated $4000 in drug charges, Brodie Pearce doesn’t consider himself to have a drug problem.

A MAN with thousands in drug-related fines has faced Gatton Magistrate’s Court with several new drug charges to his name, but swears he doesn’t have a drug problem.

Following a routine police intercept, Brodie Jae Pearce was found in possession of two different kinds of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil.

“The defendant’s wallet was found to contain a clip-seal bag containing point one of a gram of methylamphetamine,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor said.

“Police also located a silver tin containing approximately two grams of cannabis, and a glass pipe, red and black in colour, was located in the centre console. He freely admitted that all items belonged to him.”

Pearce chose to represent himself, and pleaded guilty to all charges, offering no defence.

Magistrate Damian Carrol noted Pearce’s lengthy criminal history of drug-related offences.

“You’ve got a few drugs charges over the last couple of years, haven’t you? You’ve got a problem with the drugs?”

Pearce said he didn’t.

“Why do you think you don’t have one? Do you use them regularly?” Mr Carrol asked.

“Nah, not regularly,” Pearce replied.

Mr Carrol read out Pearce’s recent charges at the Holland Park and Beenleigh Magistrate Courts, which added up to fines totalling more than $5000.

“March 20118, $1500, December 20118 $1650, June last year $650, September last year, $1600,” he said.

“They’re big hits. Hasn’t stopped you, has it? What can I do to stop you using drugs?”

“It’s more a question for myself. What can I do?” Pearce said.

Pearce said he was trying to keep his SPER debt down, as the pay rate had recently been increased to $200 a month.

“I’m not going to give you SPER, I can tell you now. I’m thinking something more serious,” Mr Carrol said.

“And you reckon you don’t have a problem? Come on, be honest.”

He recommended Pearce consider probation, noting he had already successfully completed a probation order in the past.

Pearce was offered nine months of probation, which would include random urinalysis testing, with any positive result being deemed a breach of the order.