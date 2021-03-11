Meth-addict strips naked, attacks Coles worker with pumpkin

A methamphetamine-addict from Bracken Ridge assaulted a 65-year-old Coles employee with a pumpkin, stole $500 worth of pens and stripped naked at the Pine Rivers watch-house during a six hour crime spree across Brisbane's north.

The Sandgate Magistrates Court today heard the case of 32-year-old Sebastian Andrew Jess-Hunter, who appeared via videolink from the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre to plead guilty to 13 offences.

According to the police prosecution, Jess-Hunter first came to the attention of police at the Zillmere train station at 2.10pm on December 8, when he was observed to be urinating from the platform onto the train tracks.

Police questioned Jess-Hunter, who refused to give his real name or address and appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.

Jess-Hunter was forcibly arrested and escorted into the lift, where he proceeded to "launch his body back" into the officers, knocking them to the ground.

During the scuffle, that continued out onto the bridge, an officer sustained injuries to his right ankle, right wrist, bruised his right shoulder and sustained cuts to his left arm.

Jess-Hunter was handcuffed and taken to the Pine Rivers watch-house, where he stripped naked in his cell and urinated on the floor.

Police used fingerprint forensics to finally identify Jess-Hunter, then released him on bail at around 6.30pm.

Now on the loose in Strathpine, Jess-Hunter continued his rampage into the nearby shopping centre.

The court heard that at 7.30pm Jess-Hunter was observed "aggressively loading his trolley" at Coles Strathpine.

His behaviour attracted the attention of 65-year-old Coles employee Karen Lee Sawyer.

When Jess-Hunter realised Sawyer was watching him, he threw a 5kg pumpkin at her, causing significant pain and discomfort to her ankle.

He left the store with $542 worth of unpaid grocery items and headed over to the foodcourt McDonald's, where he reached over the counter and took the Apple iPad staff used to complete delivery orders.

From there, Jess-Hunter wandered out into the carpark and approached a car belonging to second victim Stephanie Clare Jones.

Multiple witnesses saw Jess-Hunter systematically breaking off three of the car's door handles, which he threw at them once he noticed they were watching.

The police prosecutor told the court Jess-Hunter's "stupid" crime spree continued into the nearby Red Rooster, where he stole an Apple iPhone, and into the Officeworks, where he stole a bewildering $500 worth of ball-point pens.

By 7.30 the police caught up with Jess-Hunter and he was taken into custody, where he has remained for the past 92 days.

All stolen property was recovered and returned.

"It was fairly grubby behaviour," the prosecutor said.

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon from Russo Lawyers told the court Jess-Hunter had struggled with a drug and alcohol addiction since the age of 13 and was in a "bad headspace" on the day of the offences.

Jess-Hunter read a letter of apology to the court, in which he described his behaviour as "appalling" and admitted he'd been under the influence of both drugs and alcohol at the time.

For the charges of stealing and wilful damage Magistrate Jennifer Batts sentenced Jess-Hunter to six months imprisonment with immediate parole.

On the one count of obstructing police and the two counts of assault, Jess-Hunter was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

For the remaining offences he was convicted and not further punished.

Convictions were recorded.

