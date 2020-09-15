Messi, Ronaldo’s eye-watering riches revealed

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has become football's second billionaire as he tops Forbes' rich list in 2020.

According to Forbes, the 33-year-old has now pocketed more than $1 billion in pre-tax earnings during his career - following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

And the publication reports the Argentine international is the highest-paid footballer of 2020.

Messi is said to be set to pocket $AUD172 million in total this year from his salary and endorsements.

As well as being sponsored by the likes of Adidas and Pepsi, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has just released a limited edition Budweiser beer.

Juventus striker Ronaldo is second on the Forbes list, reportedly earn $160 million this year.

Unsurprisingly, Brazilian trickster Neymar - who could be handed a seven-game ban for punching Marseille defender Alvaro - is in third place.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, who quit Nike to join Puma, is in line to pocket $131m, with his Les Parisiens teammate Kylian Mbappe fourth with $57.6 million.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ($51 million) is fifth thanks to his endorsements from Adidas and Vodafone Egypt.

Ronaldo was pipped in the money-making stakes this year.

Following him in sixth is Paul Pogba ($46.6m) while his French compatriot Antoine Griezmann is seventh, with the Barcelona man to earn $45 million.

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale - who is a loan target for Manchester United - is eighth with $39.7 million thanks to his whopping wages at the Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is ninth with $38.4 million, and Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea rounds out the top 10 with the Spaniard to take home $37 million.

WORLD'S HIGHEST-PAID FOOTBALL PLAYERS

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - $172m

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - $160m

3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) - $131m

4. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - $57.6m

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - $51m

6. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - $46.6m

7. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) - $45m

8. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - $39.7m

9. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - $38.4m

10. David De Gea (Manchester United) - $37m

