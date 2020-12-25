Merry Christmas from the Gatton Star.

The team at the Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley Star would like to wish you a Merry Christmas.

This year has been like no other anyone in the world has experienced.

It meant our beloved newspapers stopped being printed, too.

I want to thank you for sticking with us. Online readership and subscriptions surged as locals saw how hard our team worked to provide an upgraded service on our digital platforms.

We look forward to bringing you more trusted, local and up-to-date news in 2021.

I would also like to take this opportunity to make sure you are getting the most out of your subscription.

Along with local news, you have a complimentary online subscription to our state paper, The Courier-Mail.

Subscribers sign up for local news, but many do not realise there's so much more available - and at no extra cost.

Activating your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles including the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post, Geelong Advertiser, Townsville Bulletin as well as neighbouring local titles in towns from Mackay to Warwick.

To activate your complimentary access to The Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Courier-Mail subscription, you also have access to News’ tremendous Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them. You can check them out here.

Once again, from our family to yours, Merry Christmas!

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.