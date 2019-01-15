Free ice cream for sweltering Aussies

Menulog and Baskin-Robbins have teamed up to deliver free ice cream during the heatwave.

Menulog and Baskin-Robbins have teamed up to deliver free ice cream during the heatwave.

Australia is set to swelter in a "Code Red" heatwave, according to the Bureau of Meteorology - but we may have found the tastiest way to ensure you don't melt.

Menulog has teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to deliver free ice cream in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and boy does it look delicious.

Selected stores will be dishing out the new Creature Creations range, which has been inspired by mermaids, monsters and unicorns.

Menulog and Baskin-Robbins have teamed up to deliver free ice cream during the heatwave.

All three offer a scoop of your favourite ice cream flavour, garnished with colourful and drool-worthy toppings, including chocolate horns, bright sugar pearls and candy eyeballs. Yum.

The fun and vibrant dishes are available free of charge from Wednesday, January 16, and will be delivered straight to your door.

But ice cream fans will also need to be quick as stock from West End in Queensland, Camberwell in Victoria, and Circular Quay in NSW is limited.

Customers are limited to two free Creature Creations during the promotion period, which runs until stock runs out.

Understandably, fans are super excited about the mystical inspired freebie, taking to Facebook to rejoice over the news.

The ice cream on offer is part of a new range that features a variety of colourful and bright toppings.

Many posted a string of hilarious memes of people eating all of the ice cream, while others plotted tactics to ensure they'd snag a precious delivery.

"All my unicorn dreams are coming true," one excited person wrote.

"What an offer; I can't wait to try," another mused.

Despite being fully Insta-worthy, you may want to put your phone down as they won't last long in the heat, which is set to soar into the mid-40s.

Australia has declared a "Code Red" heat emergency for the most vulnerable, which includes the elderly and homeless.

There are also warnings to avoid "strenuous activity" and to stay hydrated.

ICE CREAM LOWDOWN

Here are the details of the Creature Creations flavours you can taste for free:

Baby Mermaid: Your favourite ice cream in a cup or waffle cone, scattered with sugar pearls and pastel sprinkles, garnished with a shimmering chocolate tail.

Baby Monster: Your favourite flavour in a fresh-baked waffle cone or cup, covered with mini candy eyeballs, crunchy neon sprinkles, topped with a giant jelly eyeball lollipop.

Baby Unicorn: Your favourite ice cream flavour, with dreamy pastel sprinkles and topped off with an edible gold chocolate horn and white chocolate ears.