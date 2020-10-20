‘MENACING’: Surf champ’s stalker in new 'chilling' incident

Squires Winter, 66, pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order by approaching surf star Steph Gilmore at the Tweed Coast Pro.

Squires Winter, 66, pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order by approaching surf star Steph Gilmore at the Tweed Coast Pro.

A STALKER who left world surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore shaken and upset after breaching a protection order to ask her when they were catching up has been fined $1000.

He had turned up at the recent Tweed Coast Pro despite being banned from coming within 500 metres of her.

Stephanie Gilmore. Picture: Matt Dunbar

Squires Winter, 66, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court via videolink from custody on Monday and changed his plea to guilty of contravening an apprehended violence order after the encounter.

Court documents reveal Winter had frightened the surfing legend so much in previous incidents that in May, she sought a personal violence order to be protected from him.

Winters had previously tried to reach Ms Gilmore through her friends, was not afraid to approach her and as such, she had become hesitant to do anything by herself.

The police facts said police were worried about Winter's behaviour escalating as he had been charged and convicted of breaching apprehended and personal violence orders on 11 previous occasions, as well as charged and convicted for assault occasioning bodily harm three times and twice for assault.

Squires Winter, 66, pleaded guilty to contraveaning an apprehended violence order by approaching surf star Steph Gilmore at the Tweed Coast Pro. Picture: Supplied.

As part of the protection order, the 66-year-old was not allowed to contact her, look for her or come within 500m of her home or workplace.

Ms Gilmore, competing in the competition at Cabarita in September was unloading her surfboard from her car when Winter approached.

Winter said: "Hi, how are you going?" and Ms Gilmore responded, "great, thank you".

Ms Gilmore then recognised Winter and he made reference to "catching up later", to which she said "no, no we won't. Bye".

Winter said: "We are going to catch up later aren't we?" and she said "no" and walked away.

After her heat, she reported the matter to police and was visibly shaken and upset.

Police found Winter about 50m away from the car park just before noon.

Seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia winning quarterfinal heat 2 of the Tweed Heads Pro to advance to the semi-finals on September 14, 2020 in Tweed Heads South, Australia. Picture: Matt Dunbar/World Surf League via Getty Images.

Winter, who lives in Glenreagh, said he was travelling to Brisbane when he stopped off at Cabarita about 9am and saw Ms Gilmore on his way back from the toilet.

Winter said he had seen the Tweed Coast Pro promotional material on his Instagram feed and had stopped off despite it being advertised as not allowing spectators due to the pandemic.

Winter told police he was a surf coach who previously "briefly worked with Steph".

He said his understanding of the PVO was he could not surf within 100m of her.

Defence solicitor Tenika Vakauta said her client was driving to see his daughter in Brisbane.

Winter's daughter and son wrote letters of support to court, which was also told he was community-minded and had been a volunteer firefighter.

Police prosecutor Alix Thom reiterated Ms Gilmore did not know Winter and he had a history of breaching apprehended violence orders.

World champ surfer Stephanie Gilmore. Picture: File.

"This is not the first time he has come before the court acting in contrary to order of the court that he cannot approach a particular person," Ms Thoms said.

She said Ms Gilmore reported to police she was constantly on the look out for him and his car which has affected her employment.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said deeper reading of the facts made the incident "more chilling with a menacing undertone" as Winter was not known to his victim.

He cited Winters "chequered past" and that being in custody had been a "wake up call".

Winters was convicted, fined $1000 and received a two -year community corrections order.