Men pledge to end violence

BLOKES were asked to take a proactive approach to eradicate violence against women last week alongside the Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre.

As part of the nationwide White Ribbon initiative, the Centre's staff hosted a barbecue in Gatton where men took were encouraged to take a snag and an oath to stand up for women in their communities.

Volunteer Dorothy Zeller said the event was to help raise awareness and funds for the plight of women escaping violence.

"We also had true men take the oath to stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women,” she said.

"We thank the community for their participation to raising funds for this great cause.”

The Gatton Star's Adam Roberts signed the oath alongside eight other men and said it came down to teaching respect.

"It's definitely an important message and something we should remember,” he said.

"I think it comes down to bringing your kids up with what's right and wrong towards the opposite sex.”