Menu
Login
News

Men pledge to end violence

MAN UP: The Star's Lachlan McIvor and Adam Roberts.
MAN UP: The Star's Lachlan McIvor and Adam Roberts. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

BLOKES were asked to take a proactive approach to eradicate violence against women last week alongside the Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre.

As part of the nationwide White Ribbon initiative, the Centre's staff hosted a barbecue in Gatton where men took were encouraged to take a snag and an oath to stand up for women in their communities.

Volunteer Dorothy Zeller said the event was to help raise awareness and funds for the plight of women escaping violence.

"We also had true men take the oath to stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women,” she said.

"We thank the community for their participation to raising funds for this great cause.”

The Gatton Star's Adam Roberts signed the oath alongside eight other men and said it came down to teaching respect.

"It's definitely an important message and something we should remember,” he said.

"I think it comes down to bringing your kids up with what's right and wrong towards the opposite sex.”

Topics:  awareness lockyer information and neighbourhood centre violence violence against women white ribbon day

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Christmas comes to life in Forest Hill

Christmas comes to life in Forest Hill

The festivities have run for an estimated 80 years, with revellers coming back again and again for rides, live music and a visit from the Fat Man.

LNP WIN: Jim McDonald to enter state parliament

Voters have had their say - and now we wait to see who will represent the Lockyer.

Polls open in the Lockyer. Follow rolling developments from 2pm.

Seizures can't stop her: Candidate's daughter rallies on

TEAM LINCOLN: Emily Smith, Paul Fuimaona, Tahlia Lincoln, Labor candidate Nicole Lincoln and Harriette Lincoln at Faith Plainland College polling booth.

Lincoln's daughter pushes on after having an epileptic fit on Saturday.

Lockyer candidates wrap up campaign

ELECTION TIME: The candidates for the Lockyer seat were busy today ahead of election day tomorrow.

The candidates for the Lockyer seat were busy today.

Local Partners