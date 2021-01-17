Menu
Paramedics responded to accidents in Laidley and Springfield overnight.
News

Men injured in quad bike accident, vehicle rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jan 2021 8:47 AM
PARAMEDICS took a man to hospital with a foot injury after a quad bike accident in the Lockyer Valley last night.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after the incident at a private property in Laidley at 7.15pm Saturday.

A man was also injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Springfield early this morning.

Paramedics took him to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder and back pain after the accident on the Springfield Parkway off-ramp about 5.30am Sunday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

