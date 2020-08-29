Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Crime

Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:26 AM

Two Japanese men have been jailed for each attempting to smuggle in 2.2kg of pure methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.

After arriving at Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Bangkok, the men were arrested on October 26 when they were chosen for a bag examination.

Australian Border Force officers noticed inconsistencies in their luggage through X-ray images and drilled holes into the suitcases.

Officers found a white substance in the lining and tested it, returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP
AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP

 

More than 4kg of the drug was seized, which equates to about 40,000 street deals, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The men, both aged 23, were charged by AFP officers with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

They each received a maximum sentence of six years in jail at the Melbourne County Court with a non-parole period of three years.

Originally published as Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Premium Content ‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

        Crime A Lockyer woman has heard the scary truth of how her drug habit can impact the lives of her two children.

        How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Premium Content How sport park upgrades will bring new competition to town

        Sport A NEW pitch will boost all levels of competition at this sport park

        Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Premium Content Investigation launched after serious farm injury

        Breaking Inspectors are investigating a Lockyer Valley farm

        Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Premium Content Dad caught with 60 cannabis seeds ‘forgot’ he had them

        Crime A HIGH range drink driver has also been caught with cannabis seeds stashed in his...