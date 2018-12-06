Menu
Crime

Men charged after busted stealing from quarry by workers

Tara Miko
by
6th Dec 2018 9:43 AM

TWO men caught stealing from a Lockyer Valley quarry are due to appear in court today on multiple offences.

Detectives will allege the men, both aged 22, were in the process of stealing equipment and a vehicle from a quarry at Heildon when they were seen by employees arriving for work about 4.30am.

The workers reported the matter to police who swooped on the property and arrested the pair.

Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were this morning processing the charges against the pair who have been held in custody.

The duo are expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

They have been charged with enter premises with intent, and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The property was recovered by police.

Toowoomba Chronicle

