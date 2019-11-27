Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Men bashed while protecting woman from ex

by Lea Emery
27th Nov 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men staying at the Gold Coast home of a female friend to protect her from an ex have themselves copped a violent beating, a court has heard.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill told the court Michael Wilson and Ben Andrews were staying at the friend's home because she was terrified her ex, Matthew Smith, would kill her.

He said on July 28 last year Smith and Michael Barth barged into the home and Smith, 30, began to punch Mr Andrews who was asleep on the couch.

Mr Wilson tried to intervene and was thrown in to a wall by Smith.

Barth, jumped in on the assault punching Mr Wilson twice in the head after he had been thrown into a wall, a court heard.

Judge David Kent said: "Society can't put up with this. People can't be assaulted in someone's house."

Barth, 38, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

"When you did take part you did not have to intervene on Smith's behalf - he was getting the better of Mr Wilson at the time," Judge Kent said.

Barth was yesterday fined $1000 and a conviction recorded.

Smith was sentenced earlier this year in the Supreme Court of Queensland to two years prison and released after he served 301 days in custody.

Barth's barrister Rodney Clifford, instructed by Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Barth was suffering the stress of a marriage breakdown at the time.

He said Barth, who works in a family concreting business, was Smith's boss.

Mr Clifford said it was out of character for Barth.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
assault bashing domestic violence home invasion michael barth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        News The fire ant eradication program is calling for industry support to ensure the ants remain gone for good in the Somerset region.

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        News The Lockyer District Athletics Club held a surprise 80th birthday party for their...

        Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        premium_icon Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        News The strange reason behind his middle-of-the-night crime