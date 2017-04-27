21°
Memory of Michael Brennan carries on

Lachlan Mcivor
| 27th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
ALL SET: Mick, Pauline and Oliver Brennan and Peter Wood are looking forward to a good day.
GOLF: Michael Brennan was only 27-years-old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After collapsing at work in 2005, doctors diagnosed him with a Glioblastoma Multiforme, which some are lucky to live with for a further five years - most last just six months.

That was the time frame Mike was given but he fought hard and lived for another six years, five months and five days.

His mother Pauline said her son's tremendous determination was something that carried him through the difficult times.

"He would just try so hard and had an amazing will to win,” Mrs Brennan said.

"When he got cancer it was the same, he said 'I'm going to beat this Mum'.

"He was a very kind person and a bit of a larrikin.”

Friend and teammate Peter Wood said it was that desire that made Mike a formidable opponent on the cricket pitch and a much-loved member of Laidley District Cricket Club.

"He was a very good cricketer, he played for Queensland Country,” Mr Wood said. "Probably the best way to describe him is as far as cricket goes, everyone who played with him loved playing with him.

"Anyone who played against him, maybe not so much.”

The very first Cricketers for a Cure golf day was held in 2005 and since then, more than $100,000 has been raised for various causes, with most of the funds going towards the Newro Foundation.

After Mike's passing in 2011, it carried on as the Cricketers for a Cure Michael Brennan Memorial Golf Day and will be again held this Sunday at the Laidley Golf Club.

"It's about raising a bit of money and even more than that, a bit of a reunion of Mike's mates,” Wood said.

"People travel from far away to get together for the day.”

Wood's mother Maureen also fell victim to brain cancer and he had to watch as she succumbed to the same horrible disease.

"It's just really awful watching what it does to anyone... just how it slowly takes you one thing at a time,” he said.

Their mission is to raise money towards research to eradicate the disease.

"We're very passionate about it because it only gets 5% of cancer funding,” Mrs Brennan said.

"More children get brain cancer than any other cancer... that's what fuels us to go on.”

To book your team for the day, phone Rachel on 0407760740 or log on to www.laidley-golfclub.com.

Gatton Star

Topics:  cricketers for a cure golf day laidley district cricket club michael brennan

