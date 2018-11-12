Memories stand strong through art

ONE Lockyer Valley couple enjoyed their Mediterranean holiday so much they decided to bring a little bit of paradise home with them.

In a bid to create an Italian alfresco atmosphere, they packed their bags with 23kg of tiles and returned to Tenthill ready to create their patio statement piece.

Owner Rod Johnson said the mural adorned with vines, wine and cheese had a restaurant theme inspired by the time they spent overseas.

"When we were in Spain we saw the way they create their ceramics, so we created Suejontos,” MrJohnson said.

The mural wasn't the first time the couple had commissioned artwork.

But after having to leave a personalised painting in their old home, they made sure this would be a statement they'd have forever.

"We put the tiles on a board so we can move with it,” Sue Johnson said.

The mural is positioned in the middle of the Johnsons' patio, creating a separate area for drinking and eating.

One side of the mural is covered in tiles from their journeys around the world, while the other was painted by local women Ula Binggeli, Megan Bourne and Zelda Jamieson.

Art school owner Ula Binggeli said the mural was a combination of six days' work and many layers of paint.

"We had to go over it so many times because it's got to last in the environment. It's got many seals to make it last,” Ms Binggeli said.

Mr and Mrs Johnson were very proud with the creation.