Menu
Login
Puppy rescue in Deepwater
Puppy rescue in Deepwater QFES
News

MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Nov 2018 5:19 PM

AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.

The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.

A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.

More Stories

deepwater editors picks fire puppy rescue qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Blaze contained as SE Queensland issued another fire ban

    Blaze contained as SE Queensland issued another fire ban

    News A fire has broken out along a railway track in the Lockyer Valley

    Cricketer wants to hit depression for six

    Cricketer wants to hit depression for six

    News Mike wants people to realise that depression doesn't discriminate.

    Uber drivers target small town

    Uber drivers target small town

    News Technology fuelled transport company tries to drum up support.

    Teams prepared for Mother Nature's force

    Teams prepared for Mother Nature's force

    News SES teams ready for storm season

    Local Partners