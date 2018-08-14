Menu
Jesse Hogan will miss the rest of the 2018 season. Picture: AAP Images
Injury shock: Season over for Hogan

14th Aug 2018 12:25 PM

MELBOURNE has been dealt a massive blow with Jesse Hogan to miss the rest of the season with a serious foot injury.

The Demons on Tuesday confirmed the star forward has suffered an injury to a navicular bone.

"Jesse was hampered by that foot injury during the game. Despite playing out the game, we needed to investigate that yesterday (Monday), which we did," Melbourne high performance manager Dave Misson said.

"He had an MRI scan and a CT scan and what it showed was a partial stress fracture to the navicular bone.

"What that means for Jesse is that essentially his season is over. It can develop into a serious injury and we feel we've got it quite early.

"It's not going to require surgery and we're looking at a positive outcome for his preparation, going into 2019. We think he's going to be right to go for the start of pre-season but unfortunately for the rest of this season, that'll be it for Jesse."

