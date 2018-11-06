Melbourne Cup: Five-minute guide

Yucatan is the top pick for punters in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty Images

IT was hard not to miss Yucatan's extraordinary win in the Herbert Power Stakes a few weeks ago - simply breathtaking from a Melbourne Cup trial perspective.

But can Yucatan provide Williams will his seventh Cup success in Australia's biggest staying race after drawing barrier 23?

Our must-read form guide will help you sort out the contenders from the pretenders ahead of the race that stops a nation.

Leading form analyst Michael Manley, who tipped the runner-up last year and the winner the previous year, gives his take on the 24 runners in this year's two-mile classic at Flemington.

THE FACTORS

TRACK: Good (4)

RAIL: Out 2m entire track.

FORECAST: Showers 22C

RACE TIME: 2pm (AEST)

VENUE: Flemington

Pat Cosgrave and Best Solution approach the first turn before going on to win the Caulfield Cup. Picture: Getty Images

1. BEST SOLUTION - 57.5kg

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor (Eng)

Barrier: 6

Kodiac-Al Andalyya

5YO bay horse

Starts: 22: 9-2-3

Prizemoney: $4,409,302

Biggest win: Group 1 2018 Caulfield Cup (2400m).

Win range: 1207-2435m

Strike rate: Win 41% Place 64%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current $15

Toughed it out for nk win of 7 (1) $3.90 60.0 Defoe, Iquitos 2400m Ger - Baden Baden G1 Preis Von Baden Soft Sept 2. Overcame a tough run to score 1/2 hd win of 18 (15) $12.00 57.5 Homesman, The Cliffsofmoher 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Outstanding stayer who was super tough in the Caulfield Cup, scoring his third successive G1 win. Escaped a penalty for that win and while this is his first try in this distance range, he has the class to be right in the finish.

MANLEY SAYS: His form is faultless with a Group 2 win followed by three Group 1 wins including a fighting win in the Caulfield Cup at his last start at his Australian debut. Hasn't raced beyond 2435m and has top-weight but he'll go forward and give a great sight.

2. THE CLIFFSOFMOHER - 56.5kg

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Barrier: 9

Galileo-Wave

5YO bay horse

Starts: 17: 3-2-3

Prizemoney: $1,366,115

Biggest win: Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes (2012m) at The Curragh.

Win range: 1408m-2075m

Strike rate: Win 18% Place 47%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $26 Current $15

Finished stoutly for 2-1/2 len 4th of 11 (7) $17.00 59.0 Benbatl 2000m C'field G1 Caulfield Stks Good (3) Oct 13. Toughed it out for 1/2 hd, 1-3/4 len 3rd of 18 (3) $6.50 56.5 Best Solution, Homesman 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Has caught the eye in both runs here but while he was runner-up in last year's Epsom Derby, he is still a query at 3200m. In good hands and sure to have plenty of admirers.

MANLEY SAYS: Not suited by the slow tempo in the Caulfield Cup but still looked a winning chance in the closing stages. He's a class galloper who finished third in the Eclipse Stakes behind Breeders' Cup favourite Roaring Lion. He also finished second in the Epsom Derby which is the longest race he's contested over 2424. If he can run 3200m he'll be hard to beat.

Magic Circle continues to firm with the punters. Picture: Getty Images

3. MAGIC CIRCLE - 56kg

Jockey: Corey Brown

Trainer: Ian Williams (Eng)

Barrier: 17

Makfi-Minkova

7YO bay gelding

Starts: 21: 8-1-1

Prizemoney: $409,751

Biggest win: Chester Cup (3749m) at Chester.

Win range: 2414-3749m

Strike rate: Win 38% Place 48%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $21 Current $9

Returned from a break with 6 len win of 16 (6) $9.00 58.5 Fun Mac, Who Dares Wins 3750m G B - Chester Chester Cup-C2 Good May 11. Made it two in a row with 6 len win of 8 (2) $6.50 58.0 Red Verdon, Weekender 3265m G B - Sandown Park G3 Henry II Stakes Good May 24. Stout staying type from the UK who arrives here off two commanding wins back home. Will be very strong at the finish and looms large here.

MANLEY SAYS: Has annihilated his rivals at his past two starts in England winning the Chester Cup and then the Group 3 Henry 11 Stakes at Sandown both by six lengths. This is his first try at Group 1 but he's in fantastic form.

4. CHESTNUT COAT - 55.5kg

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi (Jap)

Barrier: 4

Heart's Cry-White Veil

5YO chestnut horse

Starts: 16: 4-5-1

Prizemoney: $1,456,749

Biggest win: All-weather handicap (2200m) at Kyoto.

Win range: 1800-2400m

Strike rate: Win 22% Place 56%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $26 Current $34

Safely held when 5-1/4 len 11th of 16 (10) $4.70 56.0 Win Tenderness 2500m Jap - Tokyo G2 Meguro Kinen Firm May 27. Found early trouble when 10-3/4 len 13th of 18 (11) $26.00 55.5 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Covered some ground in the Caulfield Cup and will be better for that outing. Japanese stayers must be respected so keep safe.

MANLEY SAYS: Japanese stayer who was checked in the early stages in the Caulfield Cup so he had excuses. He finished a close fifth in the Tenno Sho over 3200m in April beaten 1.8 lengths which is great form for this. He can't be ruled out.

5. MUNTAHAA - 55.5kg

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Trainer: John Gosden (Eng)

Barrier: 13

Dansili-Qertaas

6YO grey gelding

Starts: 15: 4-1-4

Prizemoney: $815,641

Biggest win: Ebor Handicap (2800m) at York.

Win range: 2414-2816m

Strike rate: Win 27% Place 60%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $21 Current $11

Stuck to his guns when 4-1/2 len 4th of 7 (4) $13.00 60.0 Best Solution 2414m G B - Newmarket G2 Princess Of Wales Good July 12. Powered away for 3-1/4 len win of 20 (19) $12.00 61.0 Weekender, Sea The Lion 2787m G B - York Ebor Hcp (C2) Good Aug 25. Arrives here off the back of a comprehensive victory in the Ebor with a big weight. Shapes as if this trip will be ideal and he looks a major player.

MANLEY SAYS: Lightly raced English stayer in top yard. Strolled in with the Ebor Handicap at York over 2787m which is a renowned test of stamina in England. Beaten by 4.5 lengths by Best Solution in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales Stakes two starts ago. He'll run the distance out.

6. SOUND CHECK - 55.5kg

Jockey: Jordan Childs

Trainer: Michael Moroney

Barrier: 16

Lando-Sky Dancing

6YO brown or black horse

Starts: 17: 7-2-1

Prizemoney: $278,655

Biggest win: Won the Group 2 2018 Oleander Rennen (3200m) at Hoppegarten in May.

Win range: 1600-2800m

Strike rate: Win 41% Place 59%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current $34

Just missed when nk 2nd of 7 (5) $6.60 60.0 Best Solution 2400m Ger - Hoppegarten G1 G P Von Berlin Good Aug 12. Overraced in the early stages before finishing 10-1/2 len 12th of 18 (14) $51.00 55.5 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Passed a couple late in the Caulfield Cup and he was a G2 winner in Germany at his only run over this trip. Might be a longshot with a hope.

MANLEY SAYS: Well credentialed German stayer who wasn't a factor at his Australian debut as he settled back in the slowly run Caulfield Cup where he finished on fairly. He was just beaten by Best Solution at group 1 level in Germany before that which reads well.

You've seen it before … but it's one of the best toons going around and for one of the most popular stayers in the land.

7. WHO SHOT THEBARMAN - 55.5kg

Jockey: Ben Melham

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 18

Yamanin Vital-Ears Carol

10YO bay gelding

Starts: 55: 11-7-4

Prizemoney: $4,581,446

Biggest win: 2018 Sydney Cup (3200m) at Royal Randwick.

Win range: 1600-3200m

Strike rate: Win 20% Place 40%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current $51

Slow away when 10-1/2 len 9th of 14 (8) $21 59.0 Moss 'n' Dale 2000m R'wick G3 Craven Plate Heavy (9) Oct 13. Made good late ground when 2-1/2 len 4th of 15 (6) $26.00 58.0 Ventura Storm 2500m M Valley G2 M. Valley Cup Good (3) Oct 27. Worked home nicely at Moonee Valley when relished the step-up in trip. Has two top-5 finishes from three tries at this race and could run a cheeky race again.

MANLEY SAYS: Grand stayer contesting his fourth Melbourne Cup. He's finished third in 2014, fifth in 2016 and was flattened when he looked to be full of running in 2015. He won the 2018 Sydney Cup this year and he ran home well for fourth in the Moonee Valley Cup last start to show he's still going well. He won't be far off the mark.

Japanese stayer Chestnut Coat gallops during a Werribee trackwork session.

8. ACE HIGH - 55kg

Jockey: Tye Angland

Trainer: David Payne

Barrier: 22

High Chaparral-Come Sunday

4YO brown or black horse

Starts: 22: 5-3-0

Prizemoney: $2,211,125

Biggest win: Group 1 VRC Derby (2550m) at Flemington.

Win range: 1400-2500m

Strike rate: Win 23% Place 36%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current $67

Came from midfield to score 2 len win of 10 (2) $3.00 58.0 It's Somewhat, Egg Tart 2000m R'wick G2 Hill Stks Good (3) Sept 29. Set the pace before finishing 11-3/4 len 15th of 18 (7) $19.00 55.0 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Took up the early running in the Caulfield Cup but was beaten a long way from home. VRC Derby winner here but looks a query at this trip and needs to lift.

MANLEY SAYS: Led in a slowly run Caulfield Cup but was the first horse beaten. He was found to have had a poor post race recovery so he had excuses. He won the Victoria Derby last year here. Needs to lift.

9. MARMELO - 55kg

Jockey: Hugh Bowman

Trainer: Hughie Morrison (Eng)

Barrier: 10

Duke Of Marmalade-Capriolla

6YO Bay horse

Starts: 15: 5-5-1

Prizemoney: $697,298

Biggest win: Group 2 Kergorlay (3000m) at Deauville.

Win range: 2414-3000m

Strike rate: Win 31% Place 75%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $26 Current $17

Finished best for 3/4 len win of 6 (3) $1.90F 57.5 Algometer, Palombe 2800m Fr - Longchamp G2 Prix De Nieuil Good July 14. Stuck to his guns when 2-1/2 len 2nd of 10 (8) $2.00F 60.0 Holdthasigreen 3000m Fr - Deauville G2 Prix Kergorlay Good Aug 19. Started equal favourite in this race last year and beat fourteen rivals home after racing on the pace. Has been good in all four runs since then in Europe and comes right into calculations again.

MANLEY SAYS: English stayer who started favourite in last year's Melbourne Cup but failed finishing ninth. Before that he had run a cracking sixth in the Caulfield Cup. They've decided to tackle the Melbourne Cup first-up this year believing that will suit him better. He finished second in the Prix Kergolay at his start in France which is a good guide to this race.

Avilius (left) is rated a real chance.

10. AVILIUS - 54.5kg

Jockey: Glyn Schofield

Trainer: James Cummings

Barrier: 11

Pivotal-Alessandria

5YO brown gelding

Starts: 12: 6-1-2

Prizemoney: $840,210

Biggest win: Group 3 The Bart Cummings (2500m) at Flemington.

Win range: 1600-2500m

Strike rate: Win 50% Place 75%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $26 Current $13

Just got there for sht 1/2 hd win of 12 (1) $2.35F 58.5 Jaameh, Yogi 2500m F'ton G3 Bart Cummings Good (3) Oct 6. Stuck to his guns when 7-3/4 len 4th of 8 (1) $31.00 59.0 Winx 2040m M Valley G1 W S Cox Plate Good (3) Oct 27. Outclassed in the Cox Plate but his previous form was terrific up to 2500m. Faces a tough task over the extra journey but can't be ignored.

MANLEY SAYS: Imported galloper who put together four impressive wins including the Bart Cummings two starts ago here before a solid fourth in the Cox Plate where his best work was late.

Yucatan and James McDonald in cruise control in the Herbert Power Stakes.

11. YUCATAN - 54.5kg

Jockey: James McDonald

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Barrier: 23

Galileo-Six Perfections

5YO bay horse

Starts: 13: 3-3-3

Prizemoney: $512,576

Biggest win: Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m) at Caulfield.

Win range: 1600-2500m

Strike rate: Win 23% Place 69%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $5

Stuck to his guns when 2-1/2 len, nose 3rd of 4 (1) $3.80 62.0 Eziyra, Stellar Mass 2414m Ire - Leopardstown G3 Ballyroan Stks Good Aug 9. Dominated his rivals when scoring 1-1/4 len win of 15 (15) $6.50 56.0 Brimham Rocks, A Prince Of Arran 2400m C'field G2 Herbert Power Good (3) Oct 13. Soared to favouritism with his outstanding win in the Herbert Power. Looks primed to run a huge race.

MANLEY SAYS: Irish galloper whose only Australian run produced a gobsmacking win in the Herbert Power where he was on track to win by at least ten lengths before being eased down. He's untried over 3200m but that's the only query.

12. AURAY - 54kg

Jockey: Tommy Berry

Trainer: Richard Freedman

Barrier: 1

Le Havre-Ameyrah

8YO bay gelding

Starts: 39: 8-4-1

Prizemoney: $1,034,088

Biggest win: Group 2 2014 Chaudenay (3000m) at Longchamp, Group 3 2018 Sky High Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill.

Win range: 2300-3000m

Strike rate: Win 21% Place 33%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $101

Made good late ground when 1-3/4 len 6th of 18 (2) $20.00 57.0 Patrick Erin 2400m R'wick G1 The Metrop Good (3) Sept 29. Rider said didn't handle the going when 8-1/2 len 6th of 10 (7) $8.00 57.5 Big Blue 2600m R'wick St Leger Stakes Heavy (9) Oct 13. Flopped on a heavy track last time and his overall record on firm tracks once he gets out over a longer trip is pretty good. Might sneak a place.

MANLEY SAYS: Forgive his last start failure on a heavy track in the Sydney St Leger. Solid run in The Metropolitan before that. He finished fourth in the Sydney Cup this year behind Who Shot Thebarman. Rough place chance.

13. FINCHE - 54kg

Jockey: Zac Purton

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 15

Frankel-Binche

5YO chestnut horse

Starts: 9: 3-0-3

Prizemoney: $287,441

Biggest win: Group 3 2018 Prix De Reux (2500m) at Deauville, Group 2 2017 Mais - Laff (2000m) at Maisons-Laffitte.

Win range: 2300-3200m

Strike rate: Win 33% Place 67%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $21

Too good when scoring 1-3/4 len win of 6 (4) $3.90 60.0 Tiberian, Called To The Bar 2500m Fr - Deauville G3 Prix De Reux Firm Aug 5. Kept coming when 3/4 len, 3/4 len 3rd of 15 (4) $4.80 59.0 Runaway, Northwest Passage 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good (4) Oct 24. Stuck to his task in the Geelong Cup but his European form only extends up to 2500m. Entitled to each-way consideration.

MANLEY SAYS: Strong son of former superstar Frankel who made an impressive Australian debut with a third in the Geelong Cup finishing on strongly. He's got plenty of talent. One at odds.

14. RED CARDINAL - 54kg

Jockey: Damien Oliver

Trainer: Darren Weir

Barrier: 5

Montjeu-Notable

7YO bay gelding

Starts: 16: 5-3-2

Prizemoney: $515,072

Biggest win: Won the Group 2 2017 Oleander Rennen (3200m) at Hoppegarten in May.

Win range: 2300-3200m

Strike rate: Win 31% Place 63%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $101 Current: $101

Was blocked for a run in the straight when 5-3/4 len 10th of 18 (10) $31.00 54.0 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Always handy before scoring lg nk win of 15 (8) $5.50 55.0 Trap For Fools, Libran 2500m M Valley G2 M. Valley Cup Good (3) Oct 27. Wasn't too bad in the Caulfield Cup then toughed it out to win the MV Cup. Only beat two home in this race last year and was safely held in the Sydney Cup so must be a query at the trip.

MANLEY SAYS: Former German stayer who finished midfield in last year's Melbourne Cup. He's struggling for form but his trainer can do magic things.

15. VENGEUR MASQUE - 54kg

Jockey: Patrick Moloney

Trainer: Michael Moroney

Barrier: 2

Monsun-Venetian Beauty

7YO bay gelding

Starts: 26: 4-5-0

Prizemoney: $872,096

Biggest win: Group 3 2017 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2500m) at Flemington.

Win range: 2400-2500m

Strike rate: Win 15% Place 35%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $67

Had every chance when 5-1/4 len 5th of 12 (9) $21.00 57.0 Avilius 2500m F'ton G3 Bart Cummings Good (3) Oct 6. Beat half the field home when 4-3/4 len 9th of 18 (6) $101.00 54.0 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Not disgraced in the Caulfield Cup when he lost his spot before the bend but still finished in the front half of the field. Is a winner here up to 2600m but last bit might stretch him at this level.

MANLEY SAYS: Checked in the early stages in the Caulfield Cup when battling midfield effort. He won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes last year at Flemington last year. Useful tough stayer who could finish in the top 10.

Ventura Storm takes out the Moonee Valley Gold Cup. Picture: AAP

16. VENTURA STORM - 54kg

Jockey: Mark Zahra

Trainer: David & Ben Hayes, Tom Dabernig

Barrier: 7

Zoffany-Sarawati

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 29: 7-3-2

Prizemoney: $1,467,425

Biggest win: Group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m), Group 1 2016 San Siro (2400m) in Italy.

Win range: 1600-2500m

Strike rate: Win 24% Place 41%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $101 Current: $26

Was blocked for a run in the straight when 5-3/4 len 10th of 18 (10) $31.00 54.0 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Always handy before scoring lg nk win of 15 (8) $5.50 55.0 Trap For Fools, Libran 2500m M Valley G2 M. Valley Cup Good (3) Oct 27. Wasn't too bad in the Caulfield Cup then toughed it out to win the MV Cup. Only beat two home in this race last year and was safely held in the Sydney Cup so must be a query at the trip.

MANLEY SAYS: Raced on the speed and wore down the leader Trap For Fools on a day which played to front runners when he was successful in the Moonee Valley Cup. He's failed twice before over 3200m but he's since been gelded and had a throat operation. Still a query in this company.

17. A PRINCE OF ARRAN - 53kg

Jockey: Michael Walker

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes (Eng)

Barrier: 20

Shirocco-Storming Sioux

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 27: 4-6-3

Prizemoney: $398,247

Biggest win: Group 3 Lexus Stakes (2500m) at Flemington.

Win range: 1609-3200m

Strike rate: Win 15% Place 48%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $21 Current: $34

Had a break after 2-3/4 len 2nd of 20 (17) $17.00 60.0 Withhold 3269m G B - Newcastle 3yo+ Hcp (C2) Synthetic June 30. Made good late ground when 1-1/4 len, lg nk 3rd of 15 (5) $31.00 57.0 Yucatan Ire, Brimham Rocks 2400m C'field G2 Herbert Power Good (3) Oct 13. Produced an eye-catcher at Caulfield and will relish the step-up to 3200 metres. Looks a lightweight hope.

MANLEY SAYS: Strong on speed win in the Hotham Handicap after placing behind Yucatan. He's proven over 3200m and he's got the speed to take up a forward position.

Won't be far off the mark.

18. NAKEETA - 53kg

Jockey: Regan Bayliss

Trainer: Iain Jardine (Scot)

Barrier: 3

Sixties Icon-Easy Red

8YO bay gelding

Starts: 34: 5-8-3

Prizemoney: $748,409

Biggest win: 2016 Ebor Handicap (2787m) at York.

Win range: 2018-2816m

Strike rate: Win 13% Place 42%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $101

Beat half the field home when 5-1/4 len 7th of 14 (4) $19.00 61.5 Just In Time 2922m G B - Doncaster 3yo+ Hcp (110) Soft Sept 14. Was blocked for a run on straightening when 14-1/2 len 13th of 15 (10) $41.00 55.0 Ventura Storm 2500m M Valley G2 M. Valley Cup Good (3) Oct 27. Didn't have the best of runs at Moonee Valley and he was an eye-catching fifth in this race last year. Might be over the odds and could add value for exotic players.

MANLEY SAYS: Gave away a big start last week in the Moonee Valley Cup and was held up for a run. Scottish stayer who finished fifth in last year's Melbourne Cup finishing on strongly.

Sir Charles Road wins the Chairman's Quality during The Championships at Royal Randwick.

19. SIR CHARLES ROAD - 53kg

Jockey: Dwyane Dunn

Trainer: Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott

Barrier: 14

Myboycharlie-Giant Mystique

5YO bay gelding

Starts: 23: 6-5-3

Prizemoney: $642,740

Biggest win: Group 2 2018 Chairman's Handicap (2600m) at Royal Randwick.

Win range: 1600-2600m

Strike rate: Win 26% Place 61%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $101

Made good late ground when 1-3/4 len 4th of 16 (11) $19.00 56.5 Night's Watch 2000m C'field G3 Foundation Cup Good (3) Sept 22. Was hampered near the turn before finishing 5-1/2 len last of 7 (3) $10.00 58.0 Mask Of Time, Best Of Days 2000m C'field G3 Coongy Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Ran a close third in the Sydney Cup in April and he is looking for the step-up in trip. Not the worst.

MANLEY SAYS: Kiwi stayer who fought hard for third in the Bendigo Cup. He was in front a stride after the line. Sydney Cup placegetter this year.

20. ZACADA - 53kg

Jockey: Damian Lane

Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman

Barrier: 24

Zabeel-Lacada

6YO bay gelding

Starts: 36: 4-5-7

Prizemoney: $608,921

Biggest win: Group 2 2018 Avondale Cup at Ellerslie.

Win range: 1230-2400m

Strike rate: Win 11% Place 44%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $101 Current: $201

Jumped awkwardly when 8-1/4 len 8th of 12 (12) $101.00 56.5 Avilius 2500m F'ton G3 Bart Cummings Good (3) Oct 6. Never a factorwhen 7 len 12th of 15 (11) $151.00 56.5 Runaway 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good (4) Oct 24. Was runner-up in this year'sSydney Cup over this trip when coming off a similar below par run. This class might stretch him.

MANLEY SAYS: Kiwi who is struggling for form. He's had two starts over 3200m for a close fourth in the Auckland Cup and a close second to Who Shothebarman in the this year's Sydney Cup.

21. RUNAWAY - 52kg

Jockey: Stephen Baster

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott

Barrier: 21

Mainhattan Rain-Catshaan

4YO bay or brown gelding

Starts: 17: 4-3-3

Prizemoney: $520,285

Biggest win: Group 3 2018 Geelong Cup.

Win range: 1550-2800m

Strike rate: Win 25% Place 58%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $101 Current: $201

Always handy before finishing 1-1/2 len 4th of11 (10) $13.00 54.0 Octabello 2025m Cranbourne LR Cranbourne Cup Good(3) Oct 14. Led throughout to score 3/4 len win of 15(12) $16.00 54.0 Northwest Passage, Finche 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good(4) Oct 24. Will give backers a great sight butthe last bit is going to be the test in this company. Perhaps a place.

MANLEY SAYS: Geelong Cup winner who will give great sight for a long way but the tail end of the race may find him out.

22. YOUNGSTAR - 51.5kg

Jockey: Craig Williams

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 8

High Chaparral-Starspangled

4YO bay mare

Starts: 12: 4-3-1

Prizemoney: $773,312

Biggest win: Group 1 2018 Queensland Oaks (2200m), Group 2 2018 The Roses (2000m) both at Doomben in May.

Win range: 1500-2200m

Strike rate: Win 33% Place 67%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $17

Stuck to her task when len 2nd of 10 (4) $41.00 54.5 Winx 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stakes Good (3) Oct 6. Lost a plate when 4-3/4 len 7th of 18 (9) $7.50 51.5 Best Solution 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft (6) Oct 20. Produced the 5th best last 200 of the day in the Caulfield Cup and had run Winx to a length prior to that in the Turnbull Stakes. First try at the trip but she is a genuine lightweight threat.

MANLEY SAYS: Not much went right in the Caulfield Cup. Brave second in the Turnbull Stakes behind Winx before that. 3200m might be a question mark.

23. CROSS COUNTER - 51kg

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

Trainer: Charlie Appleby (Eng)

Barrier: 19

Teofilo-Waitress

4YO bay gelding

Starts: 7: 4-2-0

Prizemoney: $287,285

Biggest win: Group 3 Gordon Stakes (2400m) at Goodwood.

Win range: 1700-2400m

Strike rate: Win 57% Place 86%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $21 Current: $10

Came right away for 4-1/2 len win of 4 (2) $2.75 57.5 Dee Ex Bee, Bombyx 2412m G B - Goodwood G3 Gordon Stakes Good Aug 4. Just missed when hd 2nd of 9 (4) $2.50F 57.0 Old Persian 2385m G B - York G2 Great Voltigeur Good Aug 22. Lightly-raced UK stayer who knows how to find the line. Warrants serious consideration with no weight on his back.

MANLEY SAYS: Lightly raced exciting English staying prospect. Put together two wins before a close second in a strong Group 2 race at York. Looks pitch forked in. Take beating.

24. ROSTROPOVICH - 51kg

Jockey: Wayne Lordan

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien (Ire)

Barrier: 21

Frankel-Tyranny

4YO bay horse

Starts: 13: 4-2-2

Prizemoney: $1,132,436

Biggest win: Group 3 Club Stakes (2414m) at the Curragh

Win range: 1408-2414m

Strike rate: Win 31% Place 62%

Melbourne Cup odds: Opened $51 Current: $21

Finished best for1/2 len win of 6 (7) $2.00F 57.5 Giuseppe Garibaldi, The King 2414m Ire - Leopardstown G3 Paddy's Rewards Firm Sept 15. Covered extra ground when 8-3/4 len 5th of 8 (8) $31.00 56.0 Winx 2040m M Valley G1 W S Cox Plate Good (3) Oct 27. Did plenty of work in the Cox Plate and it was no surprise to see him knock up late. Hasn't raced over this trip but has a touch of class and can't be totally dismissed.

MANLEY SAYS: Good run in the Cox Plate as he worked forward and covered ground before tiring. He finished second in this year's Irish Derby. He's a genuine lightweight chance.

MICHAEL MANLEY (Herald Sun)

1. YUCATAN

2. The Cliffsofmoher

3. Avilus

4. Rostropovich

Best roughie: Finche

SIMON MOY (Superracing)

1 MUNTAHAA

2. Yucatan

3. Marmelo

4. Magic Circle

Best roughie: Ace High

THE GATES

BEST BARRIERS

The most successful barriers are:

Barrier 5: 8 wins, last in 2013

Barrier 11: 7 wins, last in 2010

Barrier 10: 6 wins, last 2014

Barrier 14: 6 wins, last in 2005

Barrier 8: 5 wins, last in 2008

In the past decade barrier 5 has produced two Melbourne Cup winners with Green Moon (2012) and Fiorente (2013) going back-to-back from the gate.

From 2006 to 2016 barrier 10 has also produced two champions with Delta Blues (2006) and Protectionist (2014).

WORST BARRIERS

There have historically been a few awful Cup barriers. The worst barriers are:

Barrier 18: no wins

Barrier 7: 2 wins, in 1924 and 2015

Barrier 15: 1 win, in 1973

Barriers 2, 12, and 20 all have 2 wins. Numbers beyond barrier 24 have not been included, as the number of starters is currently limited to 24 with no emergencies.

EXPERT'S TOP SIX

*Inglis Pedigree expert Mark Dodemaide assesses the Melbourne Cup and he's opted for one of the locally bred horses Youngstar to win Australia's most famous race. Youngstar was bred in Young, New South Wales and was sold at the Inglis Premier Sales at Oaklands Junction.

8.5 YOUNGSTAR

(High Chaparral-Starspangled by Danehill)

Sire's caper is getting top stayers inc. So You Think, Rekindling, Dundeal, etc. From a winning half-sister to Downtown a stakes-winners to 2400m in Ireland. Grand-dam the great User Friendly (English and Irish Oaks).

8.4 SOUND CHECK

(Lando-Sky Dancing by Exit To Nowhere)

Sire won Japan Cup. Brother to Scalo Group 1 winner to 2400m in Germany. Dam won at stakes level in Italy to 2000m.

8.3 THE CLIFFSOFMOHER

(Galileo-Wave by Dansili)

Sire the king of classic horses in Northern hemisphere inc. New Approach, Highland Reel , etc. From a three-quarter sister to Francis Of Assisi (VRC Queen Elizabeth S).

8.2 MARMELO

(Duke Of Marmalade-Capriolly by In The Wings)

Sire has got top stayers Big Orange, Big Memory, etc. Half-brother to Vent De Force group winner to 3300m in England.

8.2 YUCATAN

(Galileo-Six Perfections by Celtic Swing)

Sire English Derby winner and champion sire of classic horses in Great Britain. Dam European Champion miler.

8 VENGEUR MASQUE

(Monsun-Venetian Beauty by Lear Fan)

Sire has produced three Melbourne Cup winners in Almandin, Protectionist and Fiorente despite never stepping foot in this hemisphere. Lear Fan broodmare sire of outstanding stayers Azamoor and Kitten'Joy, etc.