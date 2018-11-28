Couple stoked after ‘bloody big’ Lotto win

A Melbourne man realised he was $1.3 million richer when he went up the road to grab some coffees.

His wife told a Tatts official this morning: "He rang me in tears and I said, 'What's happened?'

"He said, 'Are you sitting down? Can you please sit down?' and he was crying."

The couple's entry was one of the three division one winning entries nationally in TattsLotto draw 3897, drawn on Saturday.

On top of winning the coveted division one prize, their winning ticket also won division three 18 times and division four 45 times, bolstering their total prize to $1,383,579.76.

"We got the bloody big one," the excited winner said. "It's been a bit of a shock, let me say," she said, confessing she broke down and cried after her husband told her how much they had won.

"The kids had thought someone had died after the reaction we both had. It was an incredible piece of news."

The stoked couple from Moonee Ponds, who bought the winning ticket at Puckle St Nextra, said the money came at a perfect time.

"We are in the process of selling our house, and so my husband said to me, 'We don't have to sell the house anymore," the thrilled woman said.

A couple has confessed to crying tears of joy after discovering they were now $1.3 million richer from winning division one in Saturday’s TattsLotto draw.

"We can't believe the timing of it. We've had our house on the market for a while but we haven't had much luck and now we don't have to worry about selling it."

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are also planning a holiday, hoping to take their children to Japan this year and do a big Europe trip the following year.

"We'll both get a new car too as our cars are pretty old. We won't go too crazy, we won't be flippant with it. It will just really help us. We'll make sure we have some left over for our retirement.

"It's just such a nice feeling knowing we are no longer in debt with the house, and we won't need to ever get into debt again."

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 3897 on Saturday, November 24 were 10, 20, 24, 7, 29 and 37, while the supplementary numbers were 32 and 42.

Across Australia there were three division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 3897 - two from Victoria and one from Western Australia.