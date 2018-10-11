Melania speaks out on Trump’s ‘affairs’

MELANIA Trump discusses Donald's alleged cheating and her controversial 'I Really Don't Care Do You?' coat in a solo TV interview.

During the bombshell chat, the First Lady addresses claims the President strayed and discusses the #MeToo movement.

The Sun reports that Being Melania - The First Lady will air on US network ABC at 10pm (1pm AEDT) this Friday.

She told the show that no question was off the table.

In a tease for the show, interviewer Tom Llamas says to her: "You did agree to this interview, to your credit, with no preconditions.

"Knowing that there could be some tough questions asked."

He adds: "You're not the first first lady to have to deal with your husband's infidelities, has this put a strain on your marriage?"

Donald Trump with Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels. Picture: MySpace

Llamas also asks: "Can women in the #MeToo movement call you a supporter?"

"I support the women and they need to be heard. We need to support them, and also men, not just women," said Mrs Trump. "We need to have hard evidence that, you know, that if you are accused of something, show the evidence."

And he doesn't let her off the hook when it comes to the infamous jacket.

Mrs Trump wore the parka with the insensitive slogan as she visited immigrant children separated from their parents at the border.

Llamas says: "Let's talk about the jacket."

Mrs Trump smiles and replies: "The jacket."

The short clip does not give away any of the First Lady's answers to the questions which cut straight to the point.

She almost always appears on TV beside her husband.

Earlier this year she disappeared from the public eye forcing the President to address wild speculation about her whereabouts.

Mrs Trump's interview was filmed during her trip to Africa - where she was filmed fleeing in terror after being charged by a baby elephant.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission