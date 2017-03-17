33°
Mel wants the very freshest produce for locals

17th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
ALL NATURAL: Mel Schofield and husband Dan use the Community Supported Agriculture model on their Hillfields Farm.
ALL NATURAL: Mel Schofield and husband Dan use the Community Supported Agriculture model on their Hillfields Farm. Lachlan McIvor

Name: Mel Schofield

Occupation: Farmer

Age: 35

Marital Status: Married

Children: Three (Chloe, Charlotte and Lucy)

What has been the most memorable experience of your time working on Hillfields Farm?

Our first harvest going out to members was a great feeling but being told the following week it was the best tasting produce they had eaten was really humbling.

What drove you towards getting involved with the farm?

Our passion for sustainable agriculture and providing our local community with fresh clean produce.

What is your biggest passion?

Learning. I really love learning new things.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Our children.

What do you hope to achieve in the next ten years?

To diversify our farm to offer abroad range of on- farm produce, enabling our members to purchase the majority of their fresh food items direct from our farm.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

"Any day above ground is a good day” from James Reyne. It's helpful on those days where it feels all the elements are working against you.

What is the one thing you couldn't live without and why?

As a mother it would certainly be my children, every decision in life is made for them.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Food sovereignty. I would like the right to choose what I consume whether it's raw milk or eggs from my neighbour. Those decisions should be mine and not the government's.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation and why?

Exploring new places, whether it's a town I've never been to or a waterfall hidden in the national park.

What is your favourite type of music?

Anything late 80s or 90s.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up with the neighbourhood kids, roller blading, riding our pushies and playing spot light through the streets at night. Good old fashioned active fun.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Wivenhoe Dam with its beauty but remembering its strengths and power following the 2011 floods.

What would be the first thing you do if you won the Lotto?

Pay off the farm! What a pleasure it would be to simply grow good nutritious food for the community without the burden of debt over your head.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living - and why?

My Nan, she had a passion for life I've never felt in anyone else and her rather sassy determination saw her achieve so much for herself, family and community.

Gatton Star

Topics:  hillfields farm mel schofield

Get to know farmer Mel Schofield, whose Hillfields Farm offers organic produce to the community.

Local Partners

