Mel Porter is a people person

7th Jul 2017 9:56 AM
CONNECTIONS: Mel Porter is passionate about people and her dog Herbie.
CONNECTIONS: Mel Porter is passionate about people and her dog Herbie. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Marketing manager of Porters Plainland Hotel

Age: 33

What have you enjoyed most about your time working at Porters Plainland Hotel?

Getting to know our wonderful customers and staff better. From 2001-2015 I worked and studied away from the pub so I had to get to know the team and regulars again.

Why did you decide to get involved with the business, other than it being the family business?

A passion for people. I love meeting and speaking with lots of different people and especially love seeing people relax in the hotel and have a good time.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Not really. Although I did watch the Broncos v Cowboys 2015 NRL Grand Final in The Australian Bar in mid-town Manhattan with Michael Caton (actor, The Castle), Wayne Swan, his wife Kim. Plus a bunch of other Aussies, including my friend who grew up in Townsville. The place, the people and my friend's victory made a memorable game even more memorable.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Making great friends and travelling to incredible places together.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

"Do it once. Do it well.” It's still hard advice to follow, but helpful when you need to focus and get something done in the midst of a hectic day.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

True equality for all. No matter where in the world you're born and no matter what gender, race, religion etc you belong to. We're all just people!

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

It depends on the activity. I think I have the social life of a 25-year-old, but I listen to radio like I'm a 60-year-old. But then I Netflix like a 30-year-old and back up my phone like a 50-year-old (i.e. never). But my mind is on track - I think like a 33-year-old.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Eating out with friends. I'm a pretty social person and I love beer, wine and food. Plus, it's 'research'.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Any time we got a new puppy.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The creek up at Thornton when it's flowing.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Probably something truly boring like pay off my mortgage. But then probably buy a old farmhouse out at Thornton with land and rescue all the stray dogs.

Who are the people you most admire - living or dead?

This answer will probably cement my reputation as a crazy dog lady, but I have to say... dogs.

They are so lovely and non-judgemental.

lockyer valley mel porter porters plainland

