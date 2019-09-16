Menu
Meghan Markle has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, Prince Harry. Picture: Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images
Meghan’s gushing birthday tribute to Harry

16th Sep 2019 7:13 AM

The Duchess of Sussex has posted a touching tribute to mark Prince Harry's 35th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to praise the prince on his special day, she referred to the royal as "the best husband and most amazing dad", reports The Sun.

Alongside a collage of images of Prince Harry - including a touching snap of the prince with mum, Princess Diana, the message read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!

"A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: 'Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day.

"You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you.

"Happiest birthday!"

The couple in Morocco earlier this year. Picture: Facundo Arrizabalaga — Pool/Getty Images
The post included nine images, in chronological order, beginning with a snap of Harry and Diana when the little prince was just a baby.

There's also an adorable photograph of Harry on his first day of nursery school, as well as images of the royal with Prince William when the pair were just teenagers.

The post also includes images of Harry in the army as well as two photographs with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, in May.
The first marks the pair's wedding day last May while the final image on the montage is a sweet photograph of Harry with baby Archie and Meghan on the four-month-old's christening day.

When it was Meghan's birthday last month, Prince Harry posted an equally touching message.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H," it read.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

