Meghan ‘slammed the door’ in Kate’s face days before wedding

A pair of stockings is believed to be at the centre of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's falling out.

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle reignited a story that first aired six months after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, in which it was claimed the Duchess of Sussex had reduced Middleton to tears while her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was being fitted for a flower girl dress to wear to the ceremony.

But on Sunday, Markle said "the reverse happened", and that it was actually Kate Middleton who had made her cry.

While little more was known about the story when it first broke, a source close to royals now says a debate over stockings could have been what led to the incident.

"There was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not," the source told Tatler, adding, "Kate, following protocol, felt they should. Meghan didn't want them to."



Ultimately, the six flower girls appeared at St George's Chapel without stockings underneath their custom Clare Waight Keller dresses, so it appears Meghan won the argument.

According to Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge apologised for upsetting her with flowers and a note in the days before the wedding, and she accepted the apology.

When pressed on the matter, Markle told Winfrey, "I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details because she apologised.

Meghan Markle claims her relationship with Kate was not what it looked like. Picture: BBC / supplied

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do and that happened to me and the people that were part of the wedding."

She also said that the media focus on her "rift" with Kate had hurt their relationship.

"She's a good person and I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity where if you love me you don't have to hate her. And if you love her you don't need to hate me."

Following the interview, The Times reported that when Middleton tried to apologise to Markle and present her with flowers, Markle slammed the door in Middleton's face.

Markle also said she was held to a different to standard to her sister-in-law.

"Do you think there was a standard for Kate in general and a separate one for you and if so why?" Winfrey asked.

"I don't know why. I can see now what layers were at play there and again they seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," Markle said.

The Duchess of Cambridge is yet to comment on the claims put forward by her sister-in-law.

'SHE'S THE QUEEN', HARRY TELLS MEGHAN

Prince Harry taught Meghan Markle how to curtsy just minutes before she met the Queen for the first time.

The pair were on their way to attend a lunch at Windsor Lodge when Prince Harry asked his then girlfriend if she knew how to curtsy.

Speaking with Oprah, Meghan said she was shocked, saying to Harry. "She's your grandmother," He responded, "She's the Queen."

Meghan said that when they arrived for the lunch, the couple practised curtsying outside the lodge, and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson ran out and asked Meghan if she was ready to meet the Queen and if she knew how to curtsy.

Originally published as Meghan 'slammed the door' in Kate's face days before wedding