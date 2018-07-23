Menu
Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr and his fiancee Darlene Blount, who was arrested on ‘assault charges’. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Cops nab Markle’s sister-in-law

by The Sun
23rd Jul 2018 5:54 AM

POLICE in Grants Pass, Oregon arrested Darlene Blout, 37, on Friday on a charge of fourth-degree assault after a "domestic violence call" at her house.

According to The Sun, Blout is due to marry Meghan's half-brother Thomas Markle Junior, who allegedly held a gun to her head in a separate drink-fuelled row.

She was reportedly bailed on Saturday after a night at Josephine County Jail.

A source told MailOnline: "Last night there was a domestic violence call at the home of Thomas Markle [Jr] and Darlene Blount. Darlene was arrested on assault charges."

In January she was booked for the same charge after a boozy fight with Thomas.

A source told The Sun: "Darlene has her problems. Tom's her meal ticket but is a big guy, so that could be scary. They're two sick people feeding off each other."

Last year Tom likened his gaffes to Prince Harry's - and hoped for a invite to May's nuptials with Meghan.

He said: "Everyone makes mistakes. Prince Harry made a few and learned from them.

"I just need the same chance. I want to go to the wedding - if they'll let me."

Her arrest came just hours after Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle confirmed that she is going on Celebrity Big Brother next season.

Talking to Inside Edition, Samantha, 53, said: "Why not. Life is about cashing in, you … take opportunities as they arise and hopefully you enjoy the ride.

"And you can make it as positive as you can, there's nothing wrong with it. The purpose of that show would not be to discuss [Meghan]."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

    Local Partners