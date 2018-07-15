Meghan’s dad fears she is ‘hiding behind smile of pain’

Meghan Markle’s dad says he fears for his daughter’s wellbeing.

MEGHAN Markle is masking the stresses and pressures of life in the "outdated" royal family with a smile of pain, her worried father says.

Thomas Markle told The Sun on Sunday he believes his daughter is struggling to cope with the switch from successful Hollywood actress to "prim" public duties in her role as the Duchess of Sussex.

Thomas, 73, told The Sun on Sunday: "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile.

"I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now.

"This one isn't even a stage smile - this is a pained smile.

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me. I think she's under too much pressure.

"There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

Thomas Markle criticised his daughter's "ridiculous" dress code as she toured Ireland with Prince Harry last week.

"Meghan seems like something out of an old movie," he said.

"Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?"

Thomas said the royals were freezing him out of his daughter's life over his staged paparazzi pictures and controversial interview with Good Morning Britain.

He told The Sun On Sunday: "I think Meghan is in deeper than I am.

"I'm not blaming Harry or anyone but they are following rules that don't make sense to me.

"They are no less human than anybody else. God knows, I feel sorry for them, for not being able to show emotion.

"The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures.

"Anyone who makes a profit off the royal family becomes shunned.

"But I could have made well over $100,000 by just doing a talk show.

"So if I moved to London and started selling cups with my daughter's face on, would they shun me? The royal family is living by rules that are outdated.

"Half of Great Britain seems to make a fortune selling pictures of my daughter and her husband. Are they shunned?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during her first solo public appearance with the Queen.

"Does this make any sense to you or anyone else? I don't get it.

"I have already apologised to the royal family. I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs, that is ridiculous.

"I have had a fairly successful life. I'm fairly outspoken about certain things but I'm no different to any other father."

Thomas also criticised the royal family for not gathering around Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at the royal wedding. He bemoaned the lack of Meghan's family members from the church during the star-studded ceremony.

"I wasn't shocked because Harry and Meghan have friends who are high rollers. They are all stars. But in a way it would have been nice if some of her old friends and wider family were there. I thought it was wrong to have Doria seated by herself.

"There was no reason why she couldn't have been with the royals."