Meghan turns down Hollywood invite

by The Sun
8th Aug 2018 4:20 AM

MEGHAN Markle has declined a special guest appearance at next month's Emmy Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, is ducking US television's most ­prestigious night - and the chance to bid a final Hollywood farewell to her acting career, reports The Sun.

Bosses of US TV network NBC were told this week that the former Suits actress had "politely turned down" their invitation to the 70th ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits. Picture: USA Network
Hollywood sources said her decision was "a line in the sand" as she steps into life as a royal with Prince Harry.

One said: "We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues.

"Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honour.

"But Meghan is not attending."

Meghan was on the Best Drama Supporting Ac­t­ress nominations ballot for Suits, but did not get one.

She announced that her acting career was over in her TV engagement interview with Harry last year.

Meghan Markle and Suits co-star Rick Hoffman. Meghan won’t be joining her former co-stars at the Emmys next month. Picture: Instagram
NBC has refused to comment on the invitation, while Kensington Palace also made no comment.

Over the weekend Meghan attended the wedding of Harry's long-time friend Charlie van Straubenzee to videographer Daisy Jenks, on what was also her 37th birthday.

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.

