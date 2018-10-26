This kid’s the best thing that’s happened on tour

PEOPLE around the globe seem to be a little obsessed with Meghan Markle and her wardrobe.

There are entire blogs dedicated to identifying every article of clothing she wears within seconds of photos appearing on the web.

So when she stepped out in Tonga today, day 11 of the royal tour, in a striped dress, many were honed in on identifying the Aussie designer Martin Grant.

But all we could look at were the pictures of the tiny Tongan boy with a meticulous comb-over offering free hugs.

Where is this child when we are all having a rubbish day? Just try and stay glum when he's in town.

I would pay those children $900 for a hug. Don’t devalue yourself, kids. Picture: Phil Nobel/AP

Those sandals. Stick a fork in me, I’m done.

His sister appears to be dressed as a waiter in an Italian restaurant, while the little boy has gone for a more traditional island look. Both are excellent.

Just when we thought we had reached peak cute, we saw this on Twitter.

His little melted face in that photo above, and the way Meghan is watching the whole moment unfold makes the goddamn clouds part.

It's pleasing that he got the hug he was angling for, because he had to wait a while for Harry and Meghan to arrive (she was probably busy checking her clothes for tags), and he got a little sick of waiting:

‘Let’s get this show on the road’. Picture: Phil Nobel/AP

Now let’s cobra. Picture: Phil Nobel/AP

* Special mention goes to this little baller outside.

So. Much. Joy. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The face of someone who is living his best life surrounded by babes. Picture: Nathan Edwards

If these photos don't send Tongan tourism through the roof, I don't know what will. I want to fly there immediately and drown in a sea of hugs from small smiling children.

But now, let's resume our normal programming and dissect Meghan's wardrobe.

We can only imagine how diligently Ms Markle's outfit was checked for visible tags today.

After yesterday's fashion faux pas (the royal dresser is probably being beheaded in the Tower of London as we speak) we have no doubt that today's olive green and white Martin Grant dress was meticulously scanned for any sort of visible swing tag before the Duchess stepped out for her daily duties.

Side note: an elderly relative once sternly told me ‘a centre part is rarely a good choice for any woman over 35’ and I have never forgotten it.

The earrings seem to be the Maison Birks white quartz studs that she often wears. Picture: Phil Nobel/AP

Aussie designer Martin Grant seems to be a firm favourite of Ms Markle's.

It's the fourth time she has worn his clothing on the royal tour so far.

There was the beige trench coat that she wore repeatedly in Sydney and Melbourne, then the striped dress on Bondi Beach.

Today's cotton shirt dress will set you back $1595.

Meghan accessorised with Prada's Bibliotheque Bag $US1820 ($2570).

The Martin Grant dress worn by Meghan Markle today is part of the spring ‘19 collection.

So just how did the Paris-based Australian-born designer come to the attention of the Duchess of Sussex? Vogue spoke to Grant when he was recently in Sydney for Qantas (he designed the Qantas uniforms and business class pyjamas).

Grant told Vogue Meghan Markle's stylist contacted him directly at his Paris studio to "request some outfits be sent to Kensington Palace for her [the Duchess of Sussex] to try on." Grant says he sent over samples from his latest collection (available for pre-order) and the Duchess's team "sent them back with comments and changes that needed to be made in terms of the size, and then we made them quickly for her."

Meghan Markle arrives in a Martin Grant dress on day 11 of the royal tour.

Even though Grant didn't know about The Duchess's recently announced pregnancy, presumably the size changes Markle's team asked for were to ensure Grant's pieces would fit over her newly announced baby bump. Grant also said they weren't issued with any instructions around hemlines or other royal wardrobe protocols.