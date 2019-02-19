Meg recognised with top honour for years of work

NEW COMPETITION: An elite netball competition has been named after Meg Englart.

NEW COMPETITION: An elite netball competition has been named after Meg Englart. Meg Bolton

NETBALL: Giving girls in regional areas an opportunity to pursue the sport they love has always been a priority for Lockyer District High School deputy principal Meg Englart.

For more than 30 years she's coached, organised and ensured girls in country towns had the same opportunities as girls in the cities pursuing netball.

Englart has organised an inter-district netball competition, was a convener for the Toowoomba district trials as well as Darling Downs trials, chaired the Queensland secondary school netball association and this year will organise a national competition for 15-year-olds.

Englart said providing kids with a pathway in sport was vital.

"Sport gives you all the skills you need for life,” she said.

Over the years Englart has attended countless competitions but 2019 will be the first year she attends an event named in her honour.

Regional representative netball team Darling Downs Panthers coach Rebecca Stower said the Meg Englart Cup was an opportunity for females from the regions to play competitive netball.

"It's not a social competition or a school-based competition,” Stower said.

"We want to encourage our higher-level players to compete.”

The competition will be an opportunity for elite netball players to play against each other for more than five weekends in a row.

Up to 14 teams from the Lockyer Valley to beyond the Darling Downs are expected to compete in the competition.

Stower said Englart epitomised the purpose of the competition.

"Meg is passionate about giving all girls an opportunity regardless of their background, their ability or where they live,” she said.

Registrations for the inaugural Meg Englart Cup are open to females aged 14and older.