Meeting live-streaming a no go for councils

NOT HAPPENING: Despite Ipswich City Council annuncing it would begin live-streaming meetings Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional Councils both confirmed they would not be following suit.

IPSWICH City Council announced earlier this month it would be live-streaming council meetings, but it looks unlikely that Lockyer Valley or Somerset Regional Councils will do the same.

LVRC communication and technology portfolio councillor, Chris Wilson, said staying up to date with online communication channels was important for council, but said would they would not be following suit.

"Due to the cost of delivery, some methods of communication like live-streaming council meetings are not economically feasible at this time,” Cr Wilson said.

SRC won't be live-streaming its meetings either, but Mayor Graeme Lehmann encourage the public to attend meetings.

"Somerset Council regularly, through social media, media releases and through general community engagement activities, encourages residents to attend its meetings,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council has a small gallery in attendance at meetings regularly and residents are welcome to attend an entire meeting or part thereof at their discretion.”