Meet your local netball club president

MEET LISA: President of the Lockyer Valley Netball Association Lisa Harm is happy to see netball grow in the region. Meg Bolton

Name: Lisa Harm

Occupation: Swim instructor, lifeguard at Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre & president of the LVNA

Age: 38

Marital Status: Married

How many years have you been involved in netball? I began playing when I was 12 years old and began umpiring at 15.

I became involved in the Lockyer Valley Netball Association when I moved to Queensland in 1999, initially as a player and umpire.

I joined the committee in 2002 as secretary and have been on the committee ever since.

Why are you involved in the LVNA?

I originally joined just to help fill a position but have remained involved because I enjoy providing a competition that people wanted to participate in.

Do you have any goals for the LVNA? The committee's goals are to provide players of all ages a great competition.

We want to unite our senior and junior players in one venue at Cahill Park and continue to develop the facilities there. We believe, with a strong committee that works well together with a clear vision and goal in mind, we will achieve that.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

I been given lots of advice that I try to live by. Main ones are "own it” and "you cannot change what you do not acknowledge”.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Laura Gietz - on numerous occasions along with a lot of other elite netball players.

Grant Denyer - when I was a participant on Family Feud.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My family - I wouldn't be who I am if it weren't for them.

In sport - I have umpired at 10 Australian Men's and Mixed Championships and in 2018 was selected as one of four umpires to attend the Trans-Tasman Men's and Mixed Netball tournament.

In work - I love teaching kids to swim at work.

To see kids that I have taught as babies be able to swim 50 metres and more is amazing.

But also every little step forward is rewarding. To see a child who would cry in their first lesson to going underwater for the first time and come up smiling is an amazing feeling.

What is one thing you would change ?

I just want people to be kind and to think about what affect they can have on others, both positive and negative, based on what they say.