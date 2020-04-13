MEET YOUR COUNCILS: Results declared in Lockyer, Somerset
IT'S OFFICIAL.
The region now has two sitting councils, with the electoral commission declaring the results of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional council elections two weeks after voters went to the polls.
In the Lockyer Valley, 75.07 per cent of the vote counted, the region's six council positions have been decided.
The five councillors from the previous term who ran for re-election have all secured re-election.
READ MORE: When new council teams will have their first meeting
Brett Qualischefski has secured the position left vacant by the retiring Kathy McLean and will join the new council.
Sitting councillor Janice Holstein saw of a tough challenge from farmer and former councillor David Neuendorf to retain for position with 8.86 per cent of the vote.
Here's what the Lockyer Valley Council will look like.
Mayor: Tanya Milligan
Councillors:
- Brett Qualischefski
- Rick Vela
- Chris Wilson
- Janice Holstein
- Jason Cook
- Michael Hagan
In the Somerset race, results have also been declared, with 74.69 per cent of the vote counted.
There, the four sitting councillors who ran for re-election have also been returned to the council chambers.
READ MORE: Former councillor's advice for new, returning councillors
First time campaigners Kylee Isidro and Jason Wendt will fill the two vacant seats on the council.
Here's what the Somerset Chamber will look like:
Mayor: Graeme Lehmann
Councillors:
- Bob Whalley
- Jason Wendt
- Sean Choat
- Cheryl Gaedtke
- Helen Briescke
- Kylee Isidro
READ MORE: Retiring councillor details her verdict on last term
It is expected the Lockyer Valley council will meet on Wednesday for the first time, while Somerset will hold it's first meeting next Wednesday.