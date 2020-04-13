MEET YOUR COUNCILS: Results declared in Lockyer, Somerset

NEW TERM: Two weeks after voters went to the polls, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions have new councils. Picture: Dominic Elsome

NEW TERM: Two weeks after voters went to the polls, the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions have new councils. Picture: Dominic Elsome Dominic Elsome

IT'S OFFICIAL.

The region now has two sitting councils, with the electoral commission declaring the results of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional council elections two weeks after voters went to the polls.

In the Lockyer Valley, 75.07 per cent of the vote counted, the region's six council positions have been decided.

The five councillors from the previous term who ran for re-election have all secured re-election.

READ MORE: When new council teams will have their first meeting

Brett Qualischefski has secured the position left vacant by the retiring Kathy McLean and will join the new council.

Sitting councillor Janice Holstein saw of a tough challenge from farmer and former councillor David Neuendorf to retain for position with 8.86 per cent of the vote.

Here's what the Lockyer Valley Council will look like.

Mayor: Tanya Milligan

Councillors:

Brett Qualischefski

Rick Vela

Chris Wilson

Janice Holstein

Jason Cook

Michael Hagan

In the Somerset race, results have also been declared, with 74.69 per cent of the vote counted.

There, the four sitting councillors who ran for re-election have also been returned to the council chambers.

READ MORE: Former councillor's advice for new, returning councillors

First time campaigners Kylee Isidro and Jason Wendt will fill the two vacant seats on the council.

Here's what the Somerset Chamber will look like:

Mayor: Graeme Lehmann

Councillors:

Bob Whalley

Jason Wendt

Sean Choat

Cheryl Gaedtke

Helen Briescke

Kylee Isidro

READ MORE: Retiring councillor details her verdict on last term

It is expected the Lockyer Valley council will meet on Wednesday for the first time, while Somerset will hold it's first meeting next Wednesday.