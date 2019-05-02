Meet your Blair candidates

THE Countdown is on to the May 18 Federal Election, and in the lead up, we have asked the Blair candidates to introduce themselves and share their thoughts some important questions about our region.

This week in the Gatton Star, we kick off with candidate profiles, introducing the nine Blair candidates to you.

The candidates are listed in ballot order.

Independent - Simone Karanadrews

Simone Karandrews, Independent, Blair. Contributed

She is a medical imaging professional with qualification in Nuclear Medicine and Medical Ultrasound and career spanning near 25 years.

"I resigned my position with Ipswich Hospital to contend the election," she said.

Mrs Karandrews is married with one child.

"I believe politics should be about working for the community and common good of the nation without party dysfunction and corporate influence," she said.

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party - Peter Fitzpatrick

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate for Blair Peter Fitzpatrick. Contributed

Peter Fitzpatrick is a small business owner, cattle farmer, diesel fitter and father of three children.

The family man has strong views on both parents having access to their children in times of separation, to our daughters having equal rights in the workplace, and to preserving our culture and the Australian way of life.

"Change is happening across our beautiful nation at an exponential rate and I strongly feel that if not governed correctly, will potentially lead us up an irreversible road mirroring the likes of Belgium and Sweden in years to come," he said.

*Information taken from FACNP website as candidate did not respond in time for deadline.

Labor - Shayne Neumann

Shayne Neumann, Labor Candidate, Blair Contributed

The Labor incumbent has been the Member for Blair, based in Ipswich, since 2007.

Shayne Neumann has lived in the Blair region his entire life and says he has a record in delivering the support and infrastructure we need.

Mr Neumann is committed to reversing LNP cuts to health, education and penalty rates and delivering vital infrastructure upgrades to health services, schools, roads and public transport.

He stands to be a senior minister in a Bill Shorten Government.

PHON - Sharon Bell

Sharon Bell - One Nation candidate for Blair. Sharon Bell

A construction industry worker will be Pauline Hanson's candidate for the federal seat of Blair.

Sharon Bell has lived in the Blair electorate for 19 years and believes, with her "compassion and honest approach to politics", she can relate to the people in Blair electorate.

The candidate cited timely payment for subcontractors and small business, the United Nations, the ice epidemic and family law as key areas for reform.

Ms Bell said family law and child support, immigration and pensioners as well as affordable energy and water infrastructure were also priorities.

*Information taken from PHON website as candidate did not respond in time for deadline.

Liberal National Party - Robert Shearman

LNP candidate Robert Shearman. Cordell Richardson

A former Australian army soldier has been selected to stand as the Liberal National Party's candidate for Blair.

A father of two, Robert Shearman has promised to fight for the infrastructure projects Ipswich needs.

"One of the fights is to get that Springfield Rail link to open up that whole area so people can spend more time with family," he said.

The LNP candidate, who lives outside the electorate but promised to move in if he won, said maintaining a strong economy was the party's focus.

*Information taken from Liberal National Party website as candidate did not respond in time for deadline.

United Australia Party - Majella Zimpel

Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party. Contributed

Majella Zimpel is a mother of four daughters who lives in Thagoona.

She is passionate about social work and social justice.

"I aim to enable people to achieve the best possible levels of personal and social wellbeing and I see this as an opportunity to positively contribute to the community on a larger scale," she said.

"Quality of life for all."

She said the United Australia Party would "make every day easier for people".

"You've got electricity prices which people can't afford," she said.

"(The party will) increase the pension by $150 a week."

The single mother of four children says her parental experience has been a driver behind her campaigning.

"I'm looking at the future for my children," she said.

Democratic Labour Party - John Quinn

The candidate ballot draw for Blair held at the AEC at North Ipswich on Wednesday. Blair candidates John Quinn, John (Sandy) Turner, Sharon Bell, Simone Karandrews, Shayne Neumann, Michelle Duncan and Majella Zimpel. Rob Williams

Karana Downs resident John Quinn is standing in Blair for the Democratic Labour Party.

"Unlike the ALP, it is not dictated to by unions and unlike the Liberal Party, it does not seek to serve the interests of big business," he said.

"It is a fundamental policy of the DLP to support a responsible elected government that will promote social and economic justice, a fair and decent society for families and a sense of national direction that will help to make Australia prosperous, self-reliant and secure.

*Information taken from DLP website as candidate did not respond in time for deadline.

Greens - Michelle Duncan

Michelle Duncan, Greens candidate, Blair. Michelle Bowden

Michelle Duncan lives and work across Ipswich and Brisbane's southwestern suburbs.

Mrs Duncan describes herself as a wife, mother and community organiser.

"I have four young children, including triplets," she said.

"I am a proud member of the local community and have long advocated for Blair residents on many issues.

"I am passionate about education, infrastructure, and transparency in all levels of government."

She said climate change needed to be addressed.

"We want our beautiful region to grow, but we want it to grow sustainably, with a thriving environment and a healthy local koala population," she said.

"The Greens fight for the places we love."

Independent - John "Sandy" Turner

Sandy Turner - independent candidate for Blair. Contributed

With a background in engineering, conservative candidate John 'Sandy' Turner has lived in Ipswich his entire life.

The conservative works as a mechanic in a mower and garden store.

"The mines and rail industries have largely closed and with this has come the transition from a service-orientated city to one of commuters," he said.

"My passion is to lower the unemployment rate, help families at an economic level by simplifying and reducing taxes and prevent our country being changed by migrants. A vote for me is a vote for a clear conservative Independent voice for Blair that will not be bought nor corrupted."