Meet the team delivering the Gatton Star news to you

Readers have taken on print changes and adjusted to online news, but one thing has remained the same - there's always been a familiar face on the other side.

Gatton Star's Ali Kuchel moved to Gatton in 2015, and despite a one-year "vacation" back in South Australia, it's a place she calls home.

Now, as the Gatton Star moves to a new home with a dedicated landing page on the Courier Mail website, that familiar face will remain.

While some people will hate Ali's court stories, others will love her Facebook live videos about flash flooding in the region, or her stories that tell of everyday local heroes.

Recently, Ali has advocated for a regional hospital that provides birthing facilities to Lockyer Women, she's told you about the amazing apprentices, plus the local young business owners.

But besides her love for community news, she takes a decent photo to boot (maybe line yourself up a story and photo with her!)

Her photos have won champion accolades at the Gatton, Laidley and Charleville shows, as well as the Queensland Country Press annual awards.

She's also a lover of everything equine and is attempting to grow veggies at home.

Just as Ali and former staff at the Gatton Star have been committed to local news, so are News Corp's Queensland journos.

And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Ali Kuchel’s photo of brothers Billie Harris, 6, and Hugh Harris, 3, which was named Queensland Country Press community photograph winner for 2020. Photo: Ali Kuchel

Yes, your digital subscription to the Gatton Star gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to The Courier Mail.

The Gatton Star has delivered local news to the Lockyer and Somerset for more than 60 years.

It's been on your kitchen benches and living room tables in print format, or in the palm of your hand digitally.

The Star has told you of upcoming events, natural disasters and the highs and lows of the Lockyer and Somerset communities.

And, it will continue to do so.

To get the most out of your subscription, and to use your Gatton Star subscription to access the Courier Mail, head to your profile and activate your rewards.