Meet the candidates: Somerset hopefuls make their pitches

WITH the local government elections just two weeks away, and early voting well underway, candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters.

The Gatton Star has spoken to every candidate running for the Somerset Regional Council and put three key questions to them – to help you make an informed choice at the ballot box.

See the responces from all ten candidates below:



Councillor Robert 'Bob' Whalley.

Bob Whalley

Family man, Successful businessman, Councillor 2004-2008, Councillor 2015-2020, lived in the region for 29 years. Achieved many initiatives on several boards and committees

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

Progress a sustainable outcome on waste to energy production. Advance Culture through the Arts, keep improving Sporting facilities, keep improving Library facilities and services.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Maintain a focus on improving accessibility of farmers to their respective markets (Roads and Bridges).

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Progress the development and promotion of the Brisbane valley Rail trail as this is a valuable tourism asset. Acquire strategic parcels of land to allow economic, sporting and cultural growth. Formalise an entry statement to Lowood and develop parkland at Lowood Bend.

Councillor Helen Brieschke.

Helen Brieschke

As a standing Councillor from Toogoolawah, I am proud of our region and enjoy representing the Somerset community.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

We all wish for improvements for our region in every shape and form. A focus for me would be to continue to petition for improvements to the Brisbane Valley and D’Aguilar Highways to ensure the safe travel for residents and visitors to the region. Equally, I will continue to support Council’s annual Works and Maintenance programs upgrading local roads, footpaths and drainage. With our ageing population I can see great potential in creating Seniors independent Living Accommodation enabling people to retain their independence and health and to remain in their own community. I would like to continue the improvement of our sport and recreation facilities whether it be Association or Council driven, we have people of all ages participating in activity every day and living rurally, these services need to be delivered at a local level.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Agriculture plays a major part in the region’s economy. I will continue to support Council’s bridge replacement program to expand flood resilience and load capacity vital for transport. Drought has impacted our farmers over the past few years and I whole heartedly support the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Collaborative initiative, that when delivered will provide a secure water supply to our farming community. This term has seen Council commence a Lantana control program on local roads and I will continue to lobby for this to be included on State controlled roads. Council has supported a new bounty program targeting feral pigs and continues to support farmers with the wild dog baiting program and pest weed chemical subsidy. As a member of the BV Interagency I will continue to advocate for services to support our local farmers with financial advice and wellbeing.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die?

Supporting the agricultural and business sectors of our region ensures the viability of our towns. During this term Council has approved the development of new and the expansion of existing businesses. I will continue to support this process to improve employment opportunity throughout the region. Council’s Tourism Advisory and Economic Development Committee strive to increase opportunity and our tourism team promotes the region at three nationally recognised tourism trade shows. The completion of the BV Rail Trail, Fernvale Sports Park, upgrade of the Kilcoy Racecourse, refurbishment of the Esk Recreational facility, Kilcoy and Toogoolawah RV Camping areas all assist to improve the vibrancy of our communities.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke.

Cheryl Gaedtke

I possess passion, experience, knowledge and drive to get the job done. Team Somerset is about achieving strategic planning with collaboration of business and community through consultation.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

During my first term as Councillor, it has been reinforced from my days of working with Somerset Regional Council in the capacity of Executive Administrator – Community Services, that our communities are very similar throughout the region. Community has very similar needs and wants. I believe that as areas continue to develop, with housing subdivisions encouraging families to live within our region, council needs to be proactive with strong collaboration with other levels of government to ensure that necessary services, such as schools, hospitals, medical centres, aged care facilities are delivered in a timely manner. Council has identified future planning and associated budgets to deliver important services such as sports and recreation, libraries, visitor information centres, aquatic centres, gymnasiums, public facilities, community arts and culture. Acknowledging the foundation of council services includes roads, rates and rubbish, and the nature of these needs have always remained steadfast with me.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Council has already identified that our agricultural sector needs a trafficable road and bridge network to keep the industry working efficiently, and this need will continue to be a priority. Water security is also very important to our region, and Lockyer Valley Regional Council and Somerset Regional Council have joined forces to effectively work toward securing affordable and reliable water resources for our present and future agricultural demands. Council can also support industry around agriculture by proactively encouraging and working with developers and associated development applications that meet town planning and state planning requirements. Once again council also needs to collaborate with other levels of government and most importantly peak agricultural bodies to ensure that specific needs are identified and funding opportunities are obtained. I believe that our region cannot afford to miss any conforming agricultural initiative or opportunity that may come our way.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

The traffic flow volume and type through our major towns can be both a positive and a negative. We need the traffic, but we need the traffic to stop and enjoy what each town has to offer. I am a very strong advocator for town beautification, and there are many examples of towns that have revitalised themselves by strategic planning and including simple strategies such as providing vegetation and inviting shop fronts. Businesses must also provide a service that is accommodating and inviting to its customers in a climate that has economic and compliance challenges. I believe that businesses must support one another to encourage a consolidated and desired central business centre. Council can assist by offering support and assistance to any proposed conforming development application and also ensuring justifiable application fees. I am aware of other towns that have successfully initiated programs to occupy empty shops.

Somerset Regional Council candidate David McInally.

David McInally

I’m from a successful business family … lived and worked in the Somerset Region for forty years and am passionate about future prosperity for the region.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

There are 3 million permanent residents living just over the hill from Somerset. Through cleaning up road verges and planting large groves of flowering trees and shrubs throughout, we will improve the physical attraction of Somerset. Various species of plants provide fantastic form and colour at different times of year and if we do mass plantings of each, we will create a WOW factor which will bring fresh loads of tourists each month of the year. Our Farmers create wonderful vistas with their Crops … Our Graziers have herds of Gorgeous looking cattle. Let’s create stopping bays where Tourists can safely pull over to admire the scenes and take photos. Through attracting tourism, we bring about employment, create safer roads, provide a flow of patronage to keep cafes, shops, pubs and attractions open every day of the year. From this we will see PROSPERITY for all … Love it!

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Perhaps my best way to support Farmers and Graziers is to maintain and improve the roads so they can get their output to market … no matter what! Safe roads benefit all … children get safely to school and home … we all need supplies, be they groceries, fertiliser or feed. We need visits from Agronomists and Vets … all of which rely on safe roads. Many of our roads have large dead overhanging branches … missiles in the making at any time but especially during a storm. In financial terms, the cost to the whole community of just one tragedy of that nature could go close to equalling the cost of prevention. I would build a better road maintenance program which includes clearing the verges of all forms of debris which inhibit easy maintenance by the roadside mowers, promptly dealing with storm damage and removing Potential Missiles from trees overhanging our roads.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Our core services are under threat from lack of patronage. This is due to many factors including drought, floods, health scares, and financial security as a result of under employment, poor prices and stock market jitters. We need to bolster the Prosperity of the Somerset Region but WITHOUT Dramatically Increasing Costs. Brisbane and the near coasts have more than 3 million permanent residents. We attract thousands of tourists who arrive by sea and air into Brisbane EVERY WEEK! They are looking to be entertained and Somerset Region is only an hour or so away. Through upgrading the visibility of our existing natural attractions and providing quality coach tours, vistas, food, accommodation and souvenirs, we can tap a big market for a modest outlay. Employment will grow. We have existing infrastructure which can be enhanced. Clean up Somerset and Wivenhoe vistas, the Rail Trail … have Open Shops and Cafes.

Somerset Regional Council candidate Kylee Isidro. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Kylee Isidro

Kylee Isidro (nee Lukritz) was born and raised in Somerset, worked for Somerset Regional Council in a supervisory role and knows plenty about local government.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

We need to create more opportunities for our youth and help bridge the gap between school leavers and full-time employment opportunities. I am very supportive of training programs in our rural communities and upskilling youth.

Continue to grow Somerset’s tourism and invest money to make Somerset a great destination. A place where people don’t just pass through. Somerset has so much to offer and I support all facets of tourism. The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail is an amazing asset for the region that has resulted in new businesses investing in the region and we need to encourage and support new growth and development while maintaining our rural amenities.

It is important to continue to deliver affordable rates while increasing services in Somerset.

Going forward I would like to see recycling services aligned across the region which will compliment Somerset’s commitment in reducing the carbon footprint in years to come.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Invasive weeds and pest animals are detrimental to our landholders and economy and I will make it a key focus area of mine to support our community with education and management opportunities. Council does already provide programs to assist landholders in meeting their responsibilities to control restricted invasive animals and invasive weeds however, eradication is hard to achieve if the efforts of the landholders are not complemented by effective management on state land by the state government. I will encourage lobbying the state government for funding in this space and further, encourage them to do their bit to help minimise the impact of invasive weeds like lantana on their land.

Water is also an essential commodity and one that our rural landholders cannot go without. I support Council collaborating with various stakeholders to help improve access to a reliable water source and financially supporting such positive initiatives.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Ultimately it comes down to local people supporting their community. I am a firm believer and supporter of shopping locally and supporting our local businesses. Shopping locally is essential if we want to see our towns prosper and shop fronts remain open. My husband operates a small business in Somerset so I know first-hand the importance of supporting local businesses – it helps keep people and services in our towns.

Tourism is a huge economic driver for Somerset. I would like to see an increase in overnight visitors to Somerset to increase dollars being spent in our community and therefore supporting small business.

I would like Council to invest more into economic development and encourage new investors and businesses to come to Somerset. There is a demand for additional services, such as aged and child care facilities across the region which would see an employment boost.

Somerset Regional Council candidate Jason Wendt. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Jason Wendt

I live at Fernvale with my wife and three boys. I’m a vet, small business owner and farmer, and am focused on roads, business, employment.

How will you improve the region in the next four years?

Drive improved local road maintenance of our 1500 km road network and, within budget, look to accelerate conversion of gravel roads to bitumen sealed roads.

Youth engagement in our community is essential to provide a future for safe and enjoyable living in our towns. Continued construction and improvement of footpaths, sporting facilities and parks is needed to grow the beautification of our towns as well as utilising our unique rail trail asset.

As a small-business owner, I know we can grow existing businesses and attract new business to our region to keep our children working here locally. We need to continue to work with state government and other statutory bodies who control many of the decisions that affect our region, like roads, waterways etc, so local residents can affect outcomes to improve their own backyard.

Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support this?

Continue to provide some of the lowest rates for farming / rural land holders in South East Queensland. Advocate the continuation of programs that subsidise pest control measures including invasive weeds and feral animals. Look at opportunities for growth within existing farming businesses and any new proposals both within the production and processing sectors.

Lobby interested parties to bring some common sense back to conversations on water security and charges. Move to implement these changes so our agricultural sector can have a more predictable resource to maximise its production potential. Look at improving environmental overlay mapping and campaign the state government for more accurate mapping.

This offers certainty to the agricultural sector while ensuring the continuation of habitats and corridors needed to protect our flora and fauna without hamstringing valuable agricultural land. If we can get this balance right, agriculture, the environment and the Somerset region will win.

What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

We need to keep our towns attractive and affordable. Employment opportunities and tourism are pivotal to prevent their demise. I’m not just talking about increases in the number of small service and speciality stores, though these are integral to the uniqueness of our towns, but real growth in industries.

As a Council we need to strongly advocate and try to facilitate manufacturing, processing and productive industries / businesses. Our proximity to ports and highways is ideal for ease of transportation of goods.

If we grow our towns and improve liveability with better amenities and facilities eg sporting, parks, paths, bikeways etc, we will draw more people to live here. Improve our tourism potential through continued promotion of the rail trail and our unique array of flora and fauna, together with continued accessibility to our lakes and water courses on the doorstep of Brisbane and Moreton Bay.

Somerset Regional Council candidate Mike Tanner.

Mike Tanner

Mike, is a Fernvale resident and active volunteer with the SES. He has worked in corporate communications and industrial training for over 20 years.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

If elected, my focus will be on improving maintenance of our extensive road network and town amenities. I will also push for improved and transparent communications and accountability in all Council deliberations and decisions.

The 3 R’s of Local Government, Roads, Rates and Rubbish will still be the cornerstone, but Council needs to step up in other areas such as youth engagement, employment and business growth.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

I will work to strengthen the agricultural sector and to promote growth in this and other business sectors for the long term. For the Somerset Region to flourish Council needs to work to attract new industries that will compliment the ag sector and provide job opportunities for the young people of the region.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

Council has a major role in attracting and sustaining growth in our towns. Working in with all stakeholders to support and encourage businesses in out regional towns. It is simply not good enough for the Somerset to be a series dormitory towns providing workers to other regions. Growing our local economies will require support for existing businesses and in seeking out new businesses and industries particularly in sustainable and high tech fields.

Somerset Regional Council candidate Josh Squire.

Josh Squire

Hard working, 23 year old from Linville, who believes that everyone, no matter their age or where they come from, should have their say.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

It’s true, I don’t resemble your average politician. I am 23, and I live and work 7 days a week in a small regional town, as a cook in a local business. And yet I am running for councillor because I believe that we need diversity in the council to represent the diversity we have in our amazing region. The future belongs to the youth, to your children! We need the leaders of tomorrow, in council, today. We need a voice for the younger generation. We need fresh ideas and a youthful spirit. That is what I’ll bring. Unlike your average politician, I am not going to make big promises l cannot keep. Instead, I will tell you this: I will be the voice of all people who ask to be heard. If you want to talk to me, you only have to ask. Because I promise to listen.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

The Somerset Region was quite literally built upon the hardworking people of the countryside, and today agriculture continues to be our regions biggest asset. Unfortunately, however, the families and small businesses living and working on the land can be overlooked by politicians and a council that is based far away in a built up town like Esk. As a person who lives amongst farmers, I’d like to be the voice of the regional towns in council. I have worked as a drover in the area, and I talk with many of the local farmers on a daily basis. I know how hard they work, it’s truly incredible. They deserve better roads, and better rates. They offer the region so much, it’s only fair that we look after them too. They deserve their voice heard in Esk, and that’s what I’ll be fighting for.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

The small regional towns, in my view, are precious. They are beautiful, rich with history, hardworking and the essence of the Somerset Region. They are also in danger. Unfortunately, small towns can be easily overlooked by a council operated in Esk. We need politicians who live and work in small regional towns to represent us in the council. That is why I am running for councillor. I live and work in the tiny regional town of Linville. I understand the challenges that come with making a living in a small town. I know that the rates are tough on small towns, that there are very few jobs, and very few amenities. We all know that tourism will bring our communities to the forefront. We can all see that the regional roads need to be safer. With your help on election day, I can be your voice.

Somerset Regional Council candidate Bronwyn Davies.

Bronwyn Davies

Somerset move in 2017 secured my stunning view of Lake Somerset. Business owner and Community advocate for Somerset Region through local and regional community roles.

Q1: How will you improve the region in the next four years?

By continuing to represent Somerset to all stakeholders of planning evaluation and decision outcomes. Investigate apparent blockages to investment in our Region, seek removal of obstacles for community led projects, ensure our industries are well supported through effective policy and foster engagement of our whole community through transparent communication channels.

Somerset’s population is expected to increase from 25,173 to 39,017 by 2041. Unemployment is 1.5% higher than Queensland. Our region is under stress from population demands on housing and services. Somerset needs strong representation to ensure the funding channels for investment, maintenance and infrastructure development are proactively sought. Our role as Councillor is to direct strategy of Council to ensure the liveability of our community. A CBD Beautification Plan for Somerset, presented in 2018, is in workshop. I intend to safeguard the project during my tenure. (Ref: 30.6.2019 ABS 8165.0)

Q2: Agriculture is a major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

Agriculture, farming, forestry and fishing makes up 35.2% of all business activity in Somerset Region. I am the advocate for a regional business organisation that can provide a strong platform for issues and advocacy for ALL business conducted in Somerset. Our Farmers need their own strong voice, to advocate for their issues and challenge the policies and development decisions that negatively impact their operations. The industry employs nearly 10% of Somerset’s workforce. Current issues of transport and livestock movements, Postcode 4515 not considered as regional by Home Affairs for skilled workers, impacts of drought, noxious weeds, fire, safeguarding rates levels and now the coronavirus present disruptive conditions that our farming community must contend with.

Somerset’s planning scheme is crucial in ensuring the longevity of our farming and rural amenity. I will advocate for our farming industry and speak to the issues that the industry identifies.

Q3: What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

The anticipated population growth indicates a positive future for Somerset Region. However we must never lose sight of our rural pleasantness with respect to block sizes, design of housing precincts and traffic impacts. Councillors must determine anticipated service levels to support future population patterns.

Our Region is vast and can accommodate a diverse range of industry categories; Agribusiness, Recycling, Aged Care, Education services, Renewables and Tourism. A councillor can influence the strategy towards encouragement of industry investment. Some of our schools enjoy top enrolments and demand for placement but we must also ensure our young residents have activities and services to keep them safe and well engaged.

Buy local through effective gift programs to encourage our communities to shop in a local store and support local businesses. Councillors must work as a team for the betterment of their community. I will always speak to the issue concerned.

Councillor Sean Choat.

Sean Choat

Sean and wife Nicky live at Glamorgan Vale with children Charlotte, Ben and Eloise. He was elected Councillor in 2016 after serving as local MP where he achieved much in a short period, most notably funding and building the Blacksoil Interchange. Sean has over 30 years working in vocational training. He is well known for his support of local ag shows and his love of poultry and pigeons.

1. How will you improve the region in the next four years?

Somerset Regional Council is in a very strong position financially and this must be maintained. We need to build on the successes in funding major infrastructure projects – crucial for a regional area. Safe and serviceable roads must be a priority. Always more can be done.

2. Agriculture is major part of the region’s economy – what will you do to support it?

I believe we need to continue with measures that protect both agricultural production and the environment. Subsidies for herbicides and active vermin control are critical. We need to encourage and support more agricultural development and the addition of more processing activities of produce which will generate jobs on and off-farm.

3. What will you do to ensure our regional towns don’t die away?

We need to support our agricultural economic base as above, plus provide attractions for visitors to visit and spend in townships. Providing support for development opportunities will see investment in new ventures and jobs for locals. Too many of our people need to leave the region for work.