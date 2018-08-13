The 25 ladies trying to woo the Honey Badger

LET The Bachelor fun begin.

Australia is about to fall in or out of love with Ten's new bachie, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins, as he begins his quest to find 'the one' on national TV.

Ahead of the season six premiere, which will follow The Honey Badger's journey, pictures and details about the 25 contestants have emerged.

This year's show is already shaping up to be filled with all the romance, laughs and drama that we've come to love.

But there will be some controversial figures and moments to come.

From a political adviser to a fashion designer and a flight attendant, the single ladies are all aged between 23 and 34 and live both in Australia and abroad.

It has also already been revealed that Cummins' has history with one of the girls on the show, which is bound to stir some trouble in The Bachelor mansion.

In a world first for The Bachelor, the woman who makes the best impression at the introductory rose ceremony will be given a key to Cummins' bachelor pad, which she will be free to use at any time during the series.

The 25 Bachelorettes.

But the catch is she will only be able to use it once - talk about throwing a cat among the pigeons!

Channel 10 has promised this season will be one of the most exciting yet, largely thanks to Cummins' quirky personality and popularity.

MEET YOUR BACHELORETTES FOR 2018

Brittany, 30, NSW. The radiographer describes herself as adventurous and optimistic, and sees herself living by the beach with her family within 10 years.

Ashlea, 30, QLD. The property consultant wants a man with a sense of humour, and describes the perfect date as a picnic with cheese and wine.

Cat, 24, Bali. The fashion designer wants to find her “best friend” on The Bacehlor, and says a boring personality is a deal-breaker.

Dasha, 32, SA. The free spirited personal trainer wants a real man, not a boy, and describes herself as feminine with a “capital F”.

Christina, 23, QLD. The retail manager says she is very drawn to a confident man, and describes herself as a little pocket rocket of energy.

Romy, 29, QLD. The photoshoot director, who’s worst date was crashing into the man’s car, wants someone who is funny, confident and athletic.

Brooke, 23, WA. A youth worker and mad sports fan, Brooke wants someone who loves sport more than her, and is independent and driven.

Cass, 23, NSW. The Miss World finalist and student describes herself as a girlie tomboy and wants someone sporty and loving. She also has history with Nick Cummins.

Rhiannon, 28, QLD. The sales rep says she has a dry sense of humour and loves to be sarcastic. The man of her dreams would be thoughtful and fun.

Aleksandra, 31, VIC. The yoga teacher is looking for an open-minded, charismatic guy to be her soulmate, and describes herself as funny and happy.

Cayla T, 27, QLD. The energy healer is an old fashioned country girl and enjoys the simple things in life. She wants a man who appreciates those same values.

Blair, 27, QLD. The giggly PE teacher is highly competitive and enjoys an active lifestyle. She also says she’s never been in love.

Autumn, 29, VIC. The digital designer loves volunteering and being a part of change. She wants a man who is passionate, driven and caring.

Renee, 30, VIC. The business analyst says a man who is vegan would be a deal-breaker, and describes herself as a tomboy who wants someone to challenge her.

Alisha, 25, ACT. The political adviser is frustrated she has never found the perfect guy to be her best friend. She is positive, passionate and hates ignorant people.

Shannon, 25, VIC. A car care consultant, this “weird and wonderful” woman wants a man who makes her laugh everyday and believes its always the thought that counts.

Emily, 24, ACT. The dance teacher describes her perfect partner as someone who loves her flaws and all, and says she is an empathetic and supportive person.

Urszula, 34, VIC. The creative director is described as unorthodox and sassy. She says she’s a “hunter” when it comes to dating and wants someone with a sense of humour.

Sophie, 25, QLD. The property valuer comes from a close-knit family, so family values are important to her in a partner. She loves the outdoors and is loud and outgoing.

Tenille, 25, QLD. The flight attendant wants an easygoing bloke who doesn’t take life too seriously. She says she is so laid-back that she “needs to lean forward”.

Susie, 30, WA. This account manager does not “suffer fools”. An honest and passionate woman, she wants someone with good values.

Steph, 23, VIC. The children’s entertainer and “joker” applied to the show because “competing with girls who all have modelling experience is easier than modern dating”.

Vanessa, 27, VIC. The legal secretary made it her 2018 New Years resolution to go on the show. She says she is fiercely independent and loves travelling.

Kayla G, 25, SA. The flight attendant describes her dream man as funny, taller than 6ft and “as awkward as me”. She admits she is very clumsy.

Juliana, 29, NSW. The lifeguard loves adventure and the outdoors. Her deal-breaker is if a man can’t swim, and she wants a cultured, active and kind partner.

This year’s bachelor, Nick Cummins.