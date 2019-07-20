Meet our newest rural ambassador and show girl

WITHOUT agriculture, there is no food.

That's Gatton's new Rural Ambassador Tenneal Prebble's message.

The 21-year-old was awarded the title today alongside Sarah Rose who was crowned Miss Show Girl.

Ms Prebble said she got into rural shows to stay involved with the agricultural industry.

"It's such a big thing where everyone can come together as a community,” Tenneal said.

"I've made friends... people I wouldn't have met.”

She said she came across opportunities through shows she would have otherwise.

"When I started high school, I didn't expect to do what I'm doing now,” she said.

Now enrolled at University of Queensland's Gatton campus, Tenneal is studying Agricultural Business and Vet Technology.

"I'm hoping to work in intensive production facilities on reproductive and preventative health plans,” she said.

"I've always liked sheep and large animals and I've found for a lot of organisations that's a weak area for them.”

For Sarah, being crowned Miss Show Girl is just another part of ag show life.

"I'll be going to the Ekka in a couple of weeks, not as Show Girl but just to show cattle,” Sarah said.

The 22-year-old said she had been planning to run for the Show Girl title for a few years.

"I'd been putting it off and putting it off but I figured I should bite the bullet and go for it,” she said.

"I strongly encourage anyone interested in the opportunity to go for it.”

Less than one day into holding the title, Sarah said the experience had already lent itself to networking.

"I've already met so many people and it really gives you so much confidence,” she said.