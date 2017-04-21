Meet new president of Lockyer Tennis club

ACE: As a tennis coach Brad Heck loves to see people improve their game.

Occupation: Tennis Coach (part time - semi-retired). Previously 37 years in water and catchment management.

Age: 58

Marital Status: Happily married to Jeanette for 37 years

Children: Daughter Selina and Son Nathan

What have you enjoyed most about your time as president of the Lockyer Tennis Association?

Although I have only been president a few months, I have served on the committee for many years. In this time the most enjoyable aspect has been seeing many young players improve their game and develop into mature sportspersons.

Have you always been passionate about tennis?

Yes, from learning as a junior at Glamorgan Vale and keeping a record of my early fixture scores in Ipswich, I have always played and helped run tennis wherever I have lived.

I enjoy tennis so much that three years ago I decided to become a coach.

Why did you decide to get involved in the organisation?

I wanted to facilitate access to a great sport for life to the people of the Lockyer Valley Region, including my own family.

Have you ever met anyone famous, who and when?

Yes, Pat Rafter, at the 2015 Brisbane International.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

Forgive one another, Jesus in the Bible.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Mototrials, because it requires skill and patience, is challenging in a natural setting and I can ride with my son.

What has been your greatest challenge in life?

Overcoming significant changes in my workplace.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

That would be growing up on a dairy farm with my pets.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

My favourite place would have to be Wivenhoe Dam.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living:

That would have to be my late father Les Heck and Roger Federer.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to eliminate poverty in the world.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Firstly, I would buy a rural property and donate the rest to starving people.