This Miss Universe winner has made history

Angela Ponce’s has made history as the first transgender Miss Universe contestant.

Angela Ponce’s has made history as the first transgender Miss Universe contestant.

ANGELA Ponce, 26, made history on Friday when she was crowned Miss Universe Spain, becoming the pageant's first transgender titleholder.

"Bringing the name and colours of Spain before the universe is my great dream," wrote Ms Ponce in Spanish on Instagram shortly after her win, reports The Advocate. "My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world."

‘My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion.’

In 2012, the Miss Universe Organisation ended its ban on transgender contestants. Ms Ponce will go on to represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

And this isn't her first pageant. In 2015, Ms Ponce, who's originally from Seville, competed for Miss World Spain (which is not affiliated with Miss Universe). And while she didn't nab the crown, she was happy to represent her province, Cadiz.

Angela Ponce is Miss Universe’s first transgender contestant.

"I have the regional crown on my head and I will keep fighting to make us seen, to make us heard and to demonstrate that I am already a queen with my own crown," she told the Daily Mail.

Last week, Chinese-Australian model Francesca Hung won the crown at the 2018 Miss Universe Australia competition.

The stunning 24-year-old, who had been turned away from modelling agencies in Sydney for three years, said she hoped her Chinese-Australian background would open up the industry to other ethnicities.

"I used to see former Miss Universes like Jesinta Franklin, Rachael Finch and Jennifer Hawkins and see them as the typical Australian girl," Ms Hung told news.com.au. "I never thought that could be me."

Ms Hung's father is Chinese and mother is Irish/Australian.

Miss Universe Australia 2018 Francesca Hung will go on to represent at the global event later this year.

"I grew up in an Anglo-Saxon area, and I felt like the odd one out because of my heritage. I was embarrassed and struggled to accept it.

"I hope this is an opportunity to show people if you look or feel different, you are a true representation of the Australian culture. What set me apart was my cultural background, and a bit different for [the] Miss Universe competition."

Ms Hung recently completed an undergraduate degree in arts and sociology and is now studying a masters in publishing at the University of Sydney

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.