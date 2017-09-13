34°
Is this Queensland's youngest cafe owner?

BOLD MOVE: Holly Tandy has taken over the Three-Son's Cafe in Laidley, a big step for an 18-year-old.
Melanie Keyte
LAIDLEY'S cafe scene has a fresh new face on the block, with Holly Tandy taking over Three-Sons Cafe.

The 18-year-old began working for the cafe under their previous ownership almost two years ago and said she "fell in love" with the modern-styled coffee bar.

"(Owning my own cafe) was something I've always dreamt of doing," she said.

"Working with Liesa and everyone was so much fun and I loved going to work everyday."

Then when the opportunity came up to buy her beloved cafe, the young woman decided to take the plunge and become one of Laidley's youngest business owners.

Ms Tandy said she was initially worried, as she had no prior experience in business management, but has found a swell of support in the community to guide her.

"I knew going in it was going to be a lot of work and now I know how much work it actually is," she said.

"But I'll just do it, I'll learn along the way.

"I have so many mentors and everyone has helped me so much."

Though no major shake-ups have yet been announced under Ms Tandy's management, she hinted there may be some changes to come.

"Honestly, I think I love the cafe so much more now, because it's mine and I can do what I want with it," she said.

"I'm very confident that it's a good move for me and I have so many ideas, but I do want to keep those a secret so it's a surprise in the future."

Laidley resident Joy O'Donohue said she was happy to see the young woman take on the challenge.

"I think it's great, it's a really nice atmosphere and (Holly's) really friendly," she said.

"We always come in for coffee when we have a doctor's appointment or something in town."

Three-Sons Cafe is located at 129 Patrick Street, Laidley.

