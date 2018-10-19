Medicine is the next step for valedictorian

PASSING at university wasn't enough for Grantham's Jarra Grigg, he pushed himself to the limit during every exam and assignment.

His hard work and determination paid off, he graduated with distinction in his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Southern Queensland.

Despite his successes in the science realm, the valedictorian originally pursued a degree in engineering, but in pursuit of his fascinations he changed paths and majored in Biology.

"I've always been fascinated by science and the ability of scientists to objectively study the natural world,” Mr Grigg said.

Mr Grigg now works in the pathology lab at the Toowoomba Base Hospital and has accepted an offer to study post-graduate medicine at University of Queensland in 2019.

"There are so many fields that interest me, and I'm drawn to medicine because of the vast number of different career options it opens up,” he said.

Mr Grigg said he ensured he made the most of the resources available to him.

"It's a privilege to have access to the quality of education that we do in Australia,” Mr Grigg said.

"Just a piece of advice for anyone studying at university, TAFE, or any form of education- give it your all, don't settle for passing.”

Along with Mr Grigg more than 600 students received their degrees in two ceremonies at the University of Southern Queensland last month.

Students graduated ready for careers in education, engineering, health, sciences, business, creative arts, humanities, among other fields.

USQ Chancellor John Dornbusch congratulated the 2018 spring cohort on their success.

"It (graduation) is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and I hope all of our students have taken the time to recognise and celebrate their achievement,” Mr Dornbusch said.

The graduates join the University's 97,000 strong alumni community scattered across 146 countries.