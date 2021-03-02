Medical speedster says ‘inhumane’ fine forced him off road

A man who’s dog needs an operation said his previous licence disqualification was ‘inhumane’ leaving him unable to drive (file image).

A Regency Downs man has told the court it is “inhumane” to suspend his licence and leave him standard after he was caught disobeying the speed limit.

Keiron David Hubbard became frustrated when he appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 1, saying no one was listening to why he was speeding.

“I’ve got evidence saying it was a medical emergency but no one else wants to look at it,” Hubbard said.

“You can’t be charged for a medical emergency.”

The court heard that Hubbard was caught disobeying the speed limit in Dalby and the Lockyer Valley and had court cases in both courts for the same offence.

He questioned Magistrate Howard Osborne how he was supposed to travel to Dalby Magistrates Court, some two hours away, without a licence.

“There’s two fines for the same thing, I would like to know why they have been separated and one has been sent to Dalby court,” he said.

“I got a letter form the court saying it was disqualified – this was the magistrate that disqualified it. I asked you not to and you suspended it anyway.”

“I’ve got hospital appointments mate; my dog needs an operation.”

Hubbard said he was a disabled pensioner and was also homeless.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Hubbard had other matters for further mention in related to a SPER suspension.

“It’s a convoluted process,” sergeant Windsor said.

Hubbard’s case was adjourned to March 8 at the Gatton Magistrates Court.