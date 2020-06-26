Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Facebook
Facebook
News

Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

by Finbar O'Mallon
26th Jun 2020 5:57 PM

The communications watchdog wants tech giants to crack down on fake news.

It's asked digital platforms including Facebook, Google and TikTok to drum up an industry code to address misinformation.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority says the code should help Australians better judge the bona fides of what they are reading online.

In an objectives paper released on Friday, the authority said it also wanted the code to improve transparency around how the social media giants operated.

"False and misleading news and information online has the potential to cause serious harm," chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.

The watchdog is setting a December deadline for the tech giants to formulate the code.

It will report to government by June next year on how effective the voluntary code has been, and may report sooner if the industry fails to set one up.

But the ACMA may also ask the government to regulate social media if it finds the industry's code doesn't properly protect users from fake news.

Friday's report said the summer bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic had been fertile ground for the spreading of harmful misinformation.

This included conspiracy theories about the cause of the fires and people peddling fake cures for coronavirus.

The ACMA said fake news on the pandemic had seen people get sick or property damaged.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said misinformation online was even more harmful to vulnerable Australians.

"The government expects the digital platforms will work constructively with the ACMA to set up long-term, transparent and accountable practices," Mr Fletcher said.

He said freedom of speech would still be protected and social media giants wouldn't become the arbiters of truth.

Originally published as Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

More Stories

editors picks fake news media news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Lockyer house-shop combo with fiery history

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Lockyer house-shop combo with fiery history

        Business Sale of a unique building gives investors the chance to own a piece of Laidley’s past.

        Council foots Food Trail bill to boost local tourism

        premium_icon Council foots Food Trail bill to boost local tourism

        Council News Businesses will be able to jump on board

        New $2 million boost to projects in the Somerset

        premium_icon New $2 million boost to projects in the Somerset

        Council News A council has welcomed a new $2 million economic stimulus package from the...

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders