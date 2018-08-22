Menu
Toowoomba woman Anneliese Wagner is thankful to the staff at Ryan's Smash Repair for finding her ring.
Car damage results in woman finding long lost wedding ring

Sean White
22nd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA woman Anneliese Wagner had a pleasant surprise when she picked her car up from a smash repair shop.

The staff at Ryan's Smash Repairs found Ms Wagner's first wedding ring lost about four years ago.

Ms Wagner took her car to the shop after it was hit by an anonymous driver at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre carpark.

The staff found the ring in her car when they had cleaned it on Friday.

Ms Wagner said the staff at Ryan's Smash Repair were very helpful when they took her home and picked her up.

"When I came to back to collect my car, I saw the ring I lost sitting in the coffee holder," Ms Wagner said.

"The ring is 18 carat white gold ring from my first wedding in 1973. They didn't tell me they had found the ring."

Ryan's Smash Repairs estimator Mick Burke said the ring was underneath the car's front seat.

"After the boys cleaned out the car and found the ring, they placed it in the coffee holder as pleasant surprise for her," Mr Burke said.

"I want people to know there are nice and honest people out in the community," Ms Wagner said.
 

