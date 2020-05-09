Mechanic to expand home-based workshop to Plainland Crossing

A LOCKYER Valley mechanic, who started his business as a mobile service, aims to have a new workshop at Plainland Crossing within the next 12 months.

Josh Lole, who runs Auto, Air, Electrical and Mechanical with his wife Cassie and their five children, aims to expand their business from beyond their Hatton Vale home workshop.

And after claiming the Gatton Star's best mechanic individual this week, it's the perfect badge of honour to cement the Loles' business venture.

Mr Lole secured 11 per cent of the votes in this week's poll, and said he was surprised to even have a nomination.

"This poll is from the community and the Lockyer Valley, and to be high up on their quality and recommendations, I'm very humbled," he said.

Mr Lole began his career as a mechanic more than 21 years ago, leaving school to take on an apprenticeship.

VALUED: Cassie and Josh Lole, of Auto, Air, Electrical and Mechanical, at Hatton Vale, with four of their five children. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

At first, it was the chance to drive and control different types of vehicles, sometimes high-performance engines or tricked up 4x4s.

But today, its fixing hard to find problems that drivers have been struggling with.

"I like to be the guy that can fix people's mechanical problems that they can't fix themselves," he said.

The duo transitioned the business from a mobile service into a workshop at their Hatton Vale home two and a half years ago, and have plans to expand their operation.

They have secured a block of land at the developing Plainland Crossing and hope to be operational in the next 12 months.

"We want to provide more of a service to the area as well," Mr Lole said.

Josh Lole, of Auto, Air, Electrical and Mechanical, at Hatton Vale. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.

"We've been getting a good response from our customers who have come on board recently."

Ms Lole said the duo had held off their development during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have also taken on a school-based apprentice from Faith Lutheran College, with the aim to continue the student's apprenticeship to tradesman.

"I'm going more into a teaching and mentoring role for the next generation," Mr Lole said.

"That's where my focus will be. I see it as a bit of a pay back to the industry. If we can help develop some good tradesmen for the industry, I'll feel like I've helped."

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Loles have been providing customers with a free roll of toilet paper after servicing.

Top five individual mechanics

1. Josh Lole - Auto, Air, Electrical and Mechanical

2. Shane Zabel - Zabels Mechanic and Performance

3. Garry Green - Lockyer Automotive

4. Chris Murray Van Ansem's garage

5. Steve Carpenter - Lockyer Automotive Perfect Deals (LAPD)

These top rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the Best in the Business on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most comments.