Measles alert issued for Ipswich

A MEASLES alert has been issued after a woman who was later diagnosed with measles attended Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department and other parts of the city between November 29 and December 3.

Queensland Health has been notified of the case, who was a relative of a child later diagnosed with measles who presented to Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department on November 19 and 21.

The woman was treated at Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department between midnight Friday 29 November and 7am Saturday 30 November. West Moreton Health staff took appropriate infection prevention measures while assessing the woman's condition.

West Moreton Health's infection control staff are contacting people who visited the emergency department at the time the woman was there.

West Moreton Health's public health physician, Dr Vicki Slinko said the initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough, and sore and red eyes.

"This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash which often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body," Dr Slinko said.

"And if unwell with the symptoms of measles, it is very important to contact your GP and advise them first that you could have measles, so that staff can take precautions."

The woman attended a number of locations in the Ipswich area while unknowingly infectious. These included:

Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, including K Mart and Big W, between 8:15 and 9:45am on Friday 29 November 2019 and again on Saturday 30 November between 9and 10:30 am, including Aldi and Big W

Brookwater Health Centre on Friday 29 November 2019 between 1:30 and 2:30 pm

Booval Mega Meats on Saturday 30 November between 7:00 and 7:30 am

JNA Fresh Meats at Inala on Saturday 30 November between 8:00 and 9:00 am

KFC at Redbank Plains on Monday 2 December 2019 between 6:00 and 7:00pm

Hungry Jacks Redbank Plains drive through at around 4:15 pm Tuesday 3 December 2019

Redbank Family Health Centre on Thursday 28 November between 1:45 and 2:30 pm, Sunday 1 December between 10:30 am and 12:00 noon, Monday 2 December 2019 between 4:30 and 5:45 pm and Tuesday 3 December 2019 between 3:30 and 5:00 pm.

Dr Slinko said people in those areas should look for symptoms over the next couple of weeks.

"People in those areas at those times who are unsure or have concerns about their immunity to measles should contact their doctor to check whether they have had both vaccines," Dr Slinko said.

Due to measles being common before 1966, anyone born before 1966 is considered immune to measles as they should have acquired immunity from natural infection.

Dr Slinko said people who have been adequately vaccinated with two recorded doses of Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine are likely to be immune.

Ipswich City Council will be running free measles vaccination clinics for eligible persons with details available at: https://www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/healthy_lifestyle/immunisation/community-immunisation-clinics

"Queensland Health staff will continue to actively investigate this case and do whatever they can to prevent further transmission."

For more information on measles visit the Queensland Health website or contact 13 HEALTH

(13 43 25 84) any time, any day.